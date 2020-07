Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

STUNNING GATED TOWNHOME TWO BLOCKS FROM BAYSHORE. UPDATED 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH TWO STORY TOWNHOME WITH REAR DECK AND GRONT BALCONY. BEAUTIFUL INTERIORS WITH NEW GAS STOVE, NEW PLANK WOOD TILES, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH BUILT INS, GAS FIREPLACE, MASTER BATH HAS SOAKING TUB AND SEPARATE SHOWER. MASTER BEDROOM HAS FRENCH DOORS LEADING TO PRIVATE BALCONY. GRANITE COUNTERS THROUGHOUT. QUAINT REAR DECK. COME ENJOY THIS SPANISH MED TOWNHOME.