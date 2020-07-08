All apartments in Tampa
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

2911 N. 17th

2911 North 17th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2911 North 17th Street, Tampa, FL 33605
East Tampa

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
3/1 Spacious Ybor Home - This beautiful and large 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home is ready for an immediate tenant.This property has tile flooring throughout.A remodeled bathroom .Central A/C, and washer & dryer connections .Spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans.
HOW DO I GO SEE IT?
To see this home, just give Kara a text or call at 413-218-6319

WHAT ARE YOUR REQUIREMENTS?
No evictions or money owed to a previous landlord within the last 5 years
Income requirements range from 2-3 times the monthly rent
Credit and Criminal Background checks are required
Proof of rental payments
Bank statements for previous 3 months
APPLICATION FEE?
$75.00 per adult- regardless if married or not. Applications are found on our website at www.MomentumPM.org

HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE TO KNOW IF I AM APPROVED OR NOT?
It typically takes 24 to 48 hours.

WHAT IS YOUR DEPOSIT?
The deposit is usually the same as 1 month's rent.

WHAT ARE THE MOVE IN COSTS?
Application Fees
Security Deposit
Full Month's Rent (Any prorated portion will be due the 1st of the following month)
Any pet fees- if applicable

WHAT IS YOUR PET POLICY?
Most of our rentals allow pets. They must be full grown and spayed or neutered. Breed restrictions & Fees apply.

(RLNE5723292)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2911 N. 17th have any available units?
2911 N. 17th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2911 N. 17th have?
Some of 2911 N. 17th's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2911 N. 17th currently offering any rent specials?
2911 N. 17th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2911 N. 17th pet-friendly?
Yes, 2911 N. 17th is pet friendly.
Does 2911 N. 17th offer parking?
No, 2911 N. 17th does not offer parking.
Does 2911 N. 17th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2911 N. 17th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2911 N. 17th have a pool?
No, 2911 N. 17th does not have a pool.
Does 2911 N. 17th have accessible units?
No, 2911 N. 17th does not have accessible units.
Does 2911 N. 17th have units with dishwashers?
No, 2911 N. 17th does not have units with dishwashers.

