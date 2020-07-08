2911 N. 17th

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3/1 Spacious Ybor Home - This beautiful and large 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home is ready for an immediate tenant.This property has tile flooring throughout.A remodeled bathroom .Central A/C, and washer & dryer connections .Spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans.

HOW DO I GO SEE IT?

To see this home, just give Kara a text or call at 413-218-6319



WHAT ARE YOUR REQUIREMENTS?

No evictions or money owed to a previous landlord within the last 5 years

Income requirements range from 2-3 times the monthly rent

Credit and Criminal Background checks are required

Proof of rental payments

Bank statements for previous 3 months

APPLICATION FEE?

$75.00 per adult- regardless if married or not. Applications are found on our website at www.MomentumPM.org



HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE TO KNOW IF I AM APPROVED OR NOT?

It typically takes 24 to 48 hours.



WHAT IS YOUR DEPOSIT?

The deposit is usually the same as 1 month's rent.



WHAT ARE THE MOVE IN COSTS?

Application Fees

Security Deposit

Full Month's Rent (Any prorated portion will be due the 1st of the following month)

Any pet fees- if applicable



WHAT IS YOUR PET POLICY?

Most of our rentals allow pets. They must be full grown and spayed or neutered. Breed restrictions & Fees apply.



