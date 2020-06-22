2910 East Columbus Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Ready to Move In Now! Fresh Paint, Clean. Townhome Style! Has the Living Room and Bedroom Downstairs, with Master Bedroom with Master Bath and Third Bedroom upstairs! Off Street Parking! Minutes from Downtown, The Riverwalk, Restaurants, Parks and the Multi-Billion Dollar Waterstreet project!



RENT: $1,200 SIZE: 1,374 sq. ft. Water is included in the rent!



MOVE-IN COST: 1-month deposit and the months's rent



POLICY: NO smoking or pets



FIRST COME FIRST SERVE APPLICATION



Please fill out the application form online >>

https://painitepropertymanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp



For more info: Please call: (844) 439- 7368 or email: rentals@painiteServices.com

COMING SOON!



Nice updated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment with convenient location! Located at 2980 Columbus Drive (near 29th Street) in small apartment building. Monthly rent price INCLUDES water and sewer. Unit will be available first week of May