All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 2910 East Columbus Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2910 East Columbus Drive
Last updated April 20 2019 at 4:56 AM

2910 East Columbus Drive

2910 East Columbus Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2910 East Columbus Drive, Tampa, FL 33605
East Tampa

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ready to Move In Now! Fresh Paint, Clean. Townhome Style! Has the Living Room and Bedroom Downstairs, with Master Bedroom with Master Bath and Third Bedroom upstairs! Off Street Parking! Minutes from Downtown, The Riverwalk, Restaurants, Parks and the Multi-Billion Dollar Waterstreet project!

RENT: $1,200 SIZE: 1,374 sq. ft. Water is included in the rent!

MOVE-IN COST: 1-month deposit and the months's rent

POLICY: NO smoking or pets

FIRST COME FIRST SERVE APPLICATION

Please fill out the application form online >>
https://painitepropertymanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

For more info: Please call: (844) 439- 7368 or email: rentals@painiteServices.com
COMING SOON!

Nice updated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment with convenient location! Located at 2980 Columbus Drive (near 29th Street) in small apartment building. Monthly rent price INCLUDES water and sewer. Unit will be available first week of May

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2910 East Columbus Drive have any available units?
2910 East Columbus Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2910 East Columbus Drive have?
Some of 2910 East Columbus Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2910 East Columbus Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2910 East Columbus Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2910 East Columbus Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2910 East Columbus Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2910 East Columbus Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2910 East Columbus Drive offers parking.
Does 2910 East Columbus Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2910 East Columbus Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2910 East Columbus Drive have a pool?
No, 2910 East Columbus Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2910 East Columbus Drive have accessible units?
No, 2910 East Columbus Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2910 East Columbus Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2910 East Columbus Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palms at Sand Lake
1302 Cooperstown Ct
Tampa, FL 33613
Camden Montague
9567 Sunbelt St
Tampa, FL 33635
Parc Place Villas
6919 Bonair Dr
Tampa, FL 33617
Courtney Cove
5510 N Himes Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
Audubon Village
5830 Memorial Hwy
Tampa, FL 33615
Aurora
124 S Morgan St
Tampa, FL 33602
Solis at Ballast Point
6306 S MacDill Ave
Tampa, FL 33611
West End at 76Ten
7610 W Waters Ave
Tampa, FL 33615

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College