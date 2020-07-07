All apartments in Tampa
2905 Chipco

2905 Chipco Street · No Longer Available
Location

2905 Chipco Street, Tampa, FL 33605
East Tampa

Amenities

new construction
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
new construction
2905 Chipco Available 06/12/20 BRAND NEW HOME - 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH, new construction home. Will be ready for June move in. Call today for details.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5787755)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2905 Chipco have any available units?
2905 Chipco doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 2905 Chipco currently offering any rent specials?
2905 Chipco is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2905 Chipco pet-friendly?
No, 2905 Chipco is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2905 Chipco offer parking?
No, 2905 Chipco does not offer parking.
Does 2905 Chipco have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2905 Chipco does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2905 Chipco have a pool?
No, 2905 Chipco does not have a pool.
Does 2905 Chipco have accessible units?
No, 2905 Chipco does not have accessible units.
Does 2905 Chipco have units with dishwashers?
No, 2905 Chipco does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2905 Chipco have units with air conditioning?
No, 2905 Chipco does not have units with air conditioning.

