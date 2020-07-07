Sign Up
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:59 AM
2905 Chipco
2905 Chipco Street
No Longer Available
Location
2905 Chipco Street, Tampa, FL 33605
East Tampa
Amenities
new construction
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
new construction
2905 Chipco Available 06/12/20 BRAND NEW HOME - 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH, new construction home. Will be ready for June move in. Call today for details.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5787755)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 2905 Chipco have any available units?
2905 Chipco doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 2905 Chipco currently offering any rent specials?
2905 Chipco is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2905 Chipco pet-friendly?
No, 2905 Chipco is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 2905 Chipco offer parking?
No, 2905 Chipco does not offer parking.
Does 2905 Chipco have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2905 Chipco does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2905 Chipco have a pool?
No, 2905 Chipco does not have a pool.
Does 2905 Chipco have accessible units?
No, 2905 Chipco does not have accessible units.
Does 2905 Chipco have units with dishwashers?
No, 2905 Chipco does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2905 Chipco have units with air conditioning?
No, 2905 Chipco does not have units with air conditioning.
