Newly Remodeled 1/1 on 9th Street - Stunning and beautifully remodeled 1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom house located in West Tampa. The house features a huge living room area, new carpets and tile throughout home, newly painted inside and out, large open, tile kitchen and a large bedroom with large closets. Ceiling fans are installed in the bedroom and the living room.



Kitchen includes refrigerator and stove/oven. Rent is $850.00 per month.



A full video walkthrough of the entire property, including room dimensions, can be seen here:

https://youtu.be/WBj_j3KBQO4



$850.00 Security Deposit + 1 month's rent ($850.00) required to move in. ($1,700.00 total.)



Not pets or smoking allowed.



Please see the property at:

2903 N. 9th Street, Tampa, 33605



Please note: Background checks are required for all adults residing in the house. Application fee is $50.00 per adult, and any applicants with evictions on record will be denied. Please call with any questions. Thank you!



Unfortunately, this is not a Section 8 property.



Jeff: 813-563-1350, Call, E-mail or Text. Thank you!



