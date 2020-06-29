All apartments in Tampa
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

2903 N. 9th Street

2903 North 9th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2903 North 9th Street, Tampa, FL 33605
V. M. Ybor

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Remodeled 1/1 on 9th Street - Stunning and beautifully remodeled 1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom house located in West Tampa. The house features a huge living room area, new carpets and tile throughout home, newly painted inside and out, large open, tile kitchen and a large bedroom with large closets. Ceiling fans are installed in the bedroom and the living room.

Kitchen includes refrigerator and stove/oven. Rent is $850.00 per month.

A full video walkthrough of the entire property, including room dimensions, can be seen here:
https://youtu.be/WBj_j3KBQO4

$850.00 Security Deposit + 1 month's rent ($850.00) required to move in. ($1,700.00 total.)

Not pets or smoking allowed.

Please see the property at:
2903 N. 9th Street, Tampa, 33605

Please note: Background checks are required for all adults residing in the house. Application fee is $50.00 per adult, and any applicants with evictions on record will be denied. Please call with any questions. Thank you!

Unfortunately, this is not a Section 8 property.

Jeff: 813-563-1350, Call, E-mail or Text. Thank you!

(RLNE5155894)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2903 N. 9th Street have any available units?
2903 N. 9th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2903 N. 9th Street have?
Some of 2903 N. 9th Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2903 N. 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2903 N. 9th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2903 N. 9th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2903 N. 9th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2903 N. 9th Street offer parking?
No, 2903 N. 9th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2903 N. 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2903 N. 9th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2903 N. 9th Street have a pool?
No, 2903 N. 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2903 N. 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 2903 N. 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2903 N. 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2903 N. 9th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
