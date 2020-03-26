All apartments in Tampa
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

2901 W Main St

2901 West Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

2901 West Main Street, Tampa, FL 33607
MacFarlane Park

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Old West Tampa Remodeled Ranch - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has just been completely remodeled from top to bottom including new electrical, plumbing, floors, roof, bathrooms and kitchen. It shows like a brand new house. Located on a corner lot on Main Street in old West Tampa, it give great access to the interstate, Downtown, Hyde Park and the University of Tampa. Professionally owned and operated. Students & pets welcome but No Section 8. For more information or to arrange a showing please TEXT MESSAGE to Jerry @ 813-417-0173.

(RLNE4804308)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2901 W Main St have any available units?
2901 W Main St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 2901 W Main St currently offering any rent specials?
2901 W Main St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2901 W Main St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2901 W Main St is pet friendly.
Does 2901 W Main St offer parking?
No, 2901 W Main St does not offer parking.
Does 2901 W Main St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2901 W Main St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2901 W Main St have a pool?
No, 2901 W Main St does not have a pool.
Does 2901 W Main St have accessible units?
No, 2901 W Main St does not have accessible units.
Does 2901 W Main St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2901 W Main St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2901 W Main St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2901 W Main St does not have units with air conditioning.
