2900 W JULIA STREET

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room concierge dog park elevator fire pit gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill guest suite hot tub

One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Claim your spot in the only new condo on Bayshore ready for immediate occupancy. Virage Bayshore, built at a bend in Bayshore Blvd around the iconic tree on the Colonnade Restaurant site, offers luxury living in open floor plans with expansive views. The location at the bend provides surprising views of Bayshore to all of the units and walkability to South Tampa along Tampa’s premier linear park. This 8th floor Debut floor plan has 3 bedrooms/3.5 baths plus a den. The master bedroom and living room open to a spacious balcony overlooking Bayshore to downtown Tampa, the den and bedroom 2 open to the private sunset terrace with glimpses of Tampa Bay and St Pete. Ten foot ceilings, glass doors and oversized windows with high end finishes do not disappoint. The infinity edge pool, separate spa, fire pit, and grill/outside bar area overlook Bayshore and Hillsborough Bay. Make this resort your home. Other features include party room with a bar and fireplace, conference room plus catering kitchen, state of the art gym, locker rooms, massage room, pet spa and pet run plus 2 guest suites. The soaring foyer and concierge welcome you home to staycation. Unit 804 has two parking spaces, one with a car charger, on the second floor by the elevator access. The private storage room is just outside the back laundry room door. Unit features include wood floors throughout living spaces, office and master bedroom, Sub Zero and Wolfe appliances plus a gas cooktop and electric blinds. Just bring your bathing suit and toothbrush. The unit is also available for sale. Tenant should confirm room sizes and square footage which were taken from the developer’s sales brochure. Sales and leases must be approved by the association. Tenants may not have pets. Tenants must fill out an application fee for Smith and Associates Real Estate ($75/adult) and then be approved by the Virage Bayshore HOA ($100/lease) via the onsite manager, estimated to take approximately 2 weeks. Move ins are scheduled after the lease is approved through the concierge and are on a first come first serve basis.