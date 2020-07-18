All apartments in Tampa
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:13 PM

2900 W JULIA STREET

2900 West Julia Street · (813) 503-6972
Location

2900 West Julia Street, Tampa, FL 33629

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 804 · Avail. now

$12,500

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3270 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
concierge
dog park
elevator
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest suite
hot tub
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Claim your spot in the only new condo on Bayshore ready for immediate occupancy. Virage Bayshore, built at a bend in Bayshore Blvd around the iconic tree on the Colonnade Restaurant site, offers luxury living in open floor plans with expansive views. The location at the bend provides surprising views of Bayshore to all of the units and walkability to South Tampa along Tampa’s premier linear park. This 8th floor Debut floor plan has 3 bedrooms/3.5 baths plus a den. The master bedroom and living room open to a spacious balcony overlooking Bayshore to downtown Tampa, the den and bedroom 2 open to the private sunset terrace with glimpses of Tampa Bay and St Pete. Ten foot ceilings, glass doors and oversized windows with high end finishes do not disappoint. The infinity edge pool, separate spa, fire pit, and grill/outside bar area overlook Bayshore and Hillsborough Bay. Make this resort your home. Other features include party room with a bar and fireplace, conference room plus catering kitchen, state of the art gym, locker rooms, massage room, pet spa and pet run plus 2 guest suites. The soaring foyer and concierge welcome you home to staycation. Unit 804 has two parking spaces, one with a car charger, on the second floor by the elevator access. The private storage room is just outside the back laundry room door. Unit features include wood floors throughout living spaces, office and master bedroom, Sub Zero and Wolfe appliances plus a gas cooktop and electric blinds. Just bring your bathing suit and toothbrush. The unit is also available for sale. Tenant should confirm room sizes and square footage which were taken from the developer’s sales brochure. Sales and leases must be approved by the association. Tenants may not have pets. Tenants must fill out an application fee for Smith and Associates Real Estate ($75/adult) and then be approved by the Virage Bayshore HOA ($100/lease) via the onsite manager, estimated to take approximately 2 weeks. Move ins are scheduled after the lease is approved through the concierge and are on a first come first serve basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2900 W JULIA STREET have any available units?
2900 W JULIA STREET has a unit available for $12,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2900 W JULIA STREET have?
Some of 2900 W JULIA STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2900 W JULIA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2900 W JULIA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2900 W JULIA STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2900 W JULIA STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2900 W JULIA STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2900 W JULIA STREET offers parking.
Does 2900 W JULIA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2900 W JULIA STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2900 W JULIA STREET have a pool?
Yes, 2900 W JULIA STREET has a pool.
Does 2900 W JULIA STREET have accessible units?
No, 2900 W JULIA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2900 W JULIA STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2900 W JULIA STREET has units with dishwashers.
