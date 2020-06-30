All apartments in Tampa
Last updated November 12 2019 at 8:47 PM

2802

2802 North Tampa Street · No Longer Available
Location

2802 North Tampa Street, Tampa, FL 33602
Tampa Heights

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
THIS CUTE DUPLEX WILL BE SNATCHED UP IN A MOMENT! WITH THREE BEDROOMS AND COMPLETELY UPDATED INSIDE, NEW PAINT, CARPET, AND CERAMIC FLOORING YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS OUT! CLOSE TO THE EXPRESSWAY AND BUS LINES.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2802 have any available units?
2802 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 2802 currently offering any rent specials?
2802 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2802 pet-friendly?
No, 2802 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2802 offer parking?
No, 2802 does not offer parking.
Does 2802 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2802 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2802 have a pool?
No, 2802 does not have a pool.
Does 2802 have accessible units?
No, 2802 does not have accessible units.
Does 2802 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2802 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2802 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2802 does not have units with air conditioning.

