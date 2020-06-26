Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 2704 N MORGAN STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2704 N MORGAN STREET
Last updated July 17 2019 at 11:52 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2704 N MORGAN STREET
2704 North Morgan Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Tampa Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
2704 North Morgan Street, Tampa, FL 33602
Tampa Heights
Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
ADORABLE RENTAL HOME WITH EASY COMMUTES TO DOWNTOWN, RIVERWALK, AND ALL INTERSTATES.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2704 N MORGAN STREET have any available units?
2704 N MORGAN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2704 N MORGAN STREET have?
Some of 2704 N MORGAN STREET's amenities include dishwasher, ice maker, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2704 N MORGAN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2704 N MORGAN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2704 N MORGAN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2704 N MORGAN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 2704 N MORGAN STREET offer parking?
No, 2704 N MORGAN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2704 N MORGAN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2704 N MORGAN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2704 N MORGAN STREET have a pool?
No, 2704 N MORGAN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2704 N MORGAN STREET have accessible units?
No, 2704 N MORGAN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2704 N MORGAN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2704 N MORGAN STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Cypress Grand
8134 Colonial Village Dr
Tampa, FL 33625
Millennium Westshore
4400 W Spruce St
Tampa, FL 33607
Cooper's Pond
3701 Fountain Mist Dr
Tampa, FL 33614
Cove
4003 S Westshore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33611
Preserve at Tampa Palms
17220 Heart of Palms Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
The Vendome
1710 W Jetton Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Preserve at Westchase
12349 W Linebaugh Ave
Tampa, FL 33626
Promenade At Tampa Palms
16200 Enclave at Village Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
Similar Pages
Tampa 1 Bedrooms
Tampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly Apartments
Tampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Sun Bay South
Tampa Palms
Lowry Park North
Channel District
West Meadows
Old Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln Gardens
Bayside West
Apartments Near Colleges
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical College
Ultimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College