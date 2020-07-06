Rent Calculator
All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 2701 N 18TH STREET.
2701 N 18TH STREET
2701 N 18TH STREET
2701 North 18th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Tampa
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Location
2701 North 18th Street, Tampa, FL 33605
East Tampa
Amenities
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
!!!!PRICE REDUCED!!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2701 N 18TH STREET have any available units?
2701 N 18TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 2701 N 18TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2701 N 18TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2701 N 18TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2701 N 18TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 2701 N 18TH STREET offer parking?
No, 2701 N 18TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2701 N 18TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2701 N 18TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2701 N 18TH STREET have a pool?
No, 2701 N 18TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2701 N 18TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 2701 N 18TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2701 N 18TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2701 N 18TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2701 N 18TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2701 N 18TH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
