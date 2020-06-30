All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 2615 N Grady Ave Fl 33607 1275.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2615 N Grady Ave Fl 33607 1275
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2615 N Grady Ave Fl 33607 1275

2615 North Grady Avenue · (818) 404-6799
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Carver City - Lincoln Gardens
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2615 North Grady Avenue, Tampa, FL 33607
Carver City - Lincoln Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1275 · Avail. Aug 11

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1085 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
lobby
Unit 1275 Available 08/11/20 2br/2ba Cozy & Fully Furnished Apartment - Property Id: 264676

Short term, month-to-month rental, or long-term are okay.

Beautiful property in Tampa area just 5 mins from Tampa Int'l Airport & International Plaza, and 10 mins to South Tampa & Downtown. This is a fully furnished, move-in ready 2br/2ba apartment home with all zousewares, linens, entertainment and all utilities needed.

Located on the 1st flr with a pool and courtyard view and just a short walk to the expansive fitness center, spin studio and lobby/business center.

This unit comes with:

- Free Starbucks signature coffee drinks
- Large resort-style saltwater swimming pools
- Full-size fitness center
- Clubhouse with weekly community events
- Comfortable floor plan
- Gated community parking
- High speed Wi-Fi
- Close to everything: parks, shopping, great restaurants
- Netflix, Hulu and cable TV included (70+ channels + DVR)
- Pet friendly with a pet spa!
- Full kitchen with all appliances, dishes, cutlery, etc.
- Full washer and dryer in unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2615-n-grady-ave-fl-33607-tampa-fl-unit-1275/264676
Property Id 264676

(RLNE5937528)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2615 N Grady Ave Fl 33607 1275 have any available units?
2615 N Grady Ave Fl 33607 1275 has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2615 N Grady Ave Fl 33607 1275 have?
Some of 2615 N Grady Ave Fl 33607 1275's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2615 N Grady Ave Fl 33607 1275 currently offering any rent specials?
2615 N Grady Ave Fl 33607 1275 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2615 N Grady Ave Fl 33607 1275 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2615 N Grady Ave Fl 33607 1275 is pet friendly.
Does 2615 N Grady Ave Fl 33607 1275 offer parking?
Yes, 2615 N Grady Ave Fl 33607 1275 offers parking.
Does 2615 N Grady Ave Fl 33607 1275 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2615 N Grady Ave Fl 33607 1275 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2615 N Grady Ave Fl 33607 1275 have a pool?
Yes, 2615 N Grady Ave Fl 33607 1275 has a pool.
Does 2615 N Grady Ave Fl 33607 1275 have accessible units?
No, 2615 N Grady Ave Fl 33607 1275 does not have accessible units.
Does 2615 N Grady Ave Fl 33607 1275 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2615 N Grady Ave Fl 33607 1275 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2615 N Grady Ave Fl 33607 1275?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden Montague
9567 Sunbelt St
Tampa, FL 33635
Lofton Place
5412 Deerbrooke Creek Cir
Tampa, FL 33624
Avion at Carrollwood
11500 N Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33618
224 South Melville
224 S Melville Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
22 North
2200 Cedar Trace Cir
Tampa, FL 33613
Overlook at Crosstown Walk
10151 Iris Crosstown Drive
Tampa, FL 33619
Valencia At Westchase
8802 Brennan Circle
Tampa, FL 33615
The Flats at Seminole Heights
4111 N Poplar Ave
Tampa, FL 33603

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity