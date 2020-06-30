2615 N Grady Ave Fl 33607 1275

Amenities

Unit 1275 Available 08/11/20 2br/2ba Cozy & Fully Furnished Apartment - Property Id: 264676



Short term, month-to-month rental, or long-term are okay.



Beautiful property in Tampa area just 5 mins from Tampa Int'l Airport & International Plaza, and 10 mins to South Tampa & Downtown. This is a fully furnished, move-in ready 2br/2ba apartment home with all zousewares, linens, entertainment and all utilities needed.



Located on the 1st flr with a pool and courtyard view and just a short walk to the expansive fitness center, spin studio and lobby/business center.



This unit comes with:



- Free Starbucks signature coffee drinks

- Large resort-style saltwater swimming pools

- Full-size fitness center

- Clubhouse with weekly community events

- Comfortable floor plan

- Gated community parking

- High speed Wi-Fi

- Close to everything: parks, shopping, great restaurants

- Netflix, Hulu and cable TV included (70+ channels + DVR)

- Pet friendly with a pet spa!

- Full kitchen with all appliances, dishes, cutlery, etc.

- Full washer and dryer in unit

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2615-n-grady-ave-fl-33607-tampa-fl-unit-1275/264676

