Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2615 N Grady Ave 3253

2615 North Grady Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2615 North Grady Avenue, Tampa, FL 33607
Carver City - Lincoln Gardens

Amenities

Unit 3253 Available 06/30/20 Beautiful & Cozy 2-Bedroom Apt in Central Tampa - Property Id: 238700

Beautiful property in Tampa area (Westshore) just 5 mins from Tampa Int'l Airport & Int'l Plaza, and 10 min to South Tampa and Downtown. This is a fully furnished, move-in ready 2br/2ba apt home w/ all housewares, linens, entertainment & all utilities needed.

Located on the 3rd flr (corner unit) w/ a secluded pool & courtyard view, just a short walk to the expansive fitness center, spin studio and lobby/business center.

This unit comes with:
- Free Starbucks signature coffee drinks
- Large resort-style saltwater swimming pools
- Full-size fitness center
- Clubhouse with weekly community events
- Comfortable floor plan
- Gated community parking
- High speed Wi-Fi
- Close to everything: parks, shopping, great restaurants
- Netflix, Hulu and cable TV
- Pet friendly with a pet spa!
- Full kitchen with all appliances, dishes, cutlery, etc.
- Full washer and dryer in unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/238700
Property Id 238700

(RLNE5833524)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2615 N Grady Ave 3253 have any available units?
2615 N Grady Ave 3253 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2615 N Grady Ave 3253 have?
Some of 2615 N Grady Ave 3253's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2615 N Grady Ave 3253 currently offering any rent specials?
2615 N Grady Ave 3253 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2615 N Grady Ave 3253 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2615 N Grady Ave 3253 is pet friendly.
Does 2615 N Grady Ave 3253 offer parking?
Yes, 2615 N Grady Ave 3253 does offer parking.
Does 2615 N Grady Ave 3253 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2615 N Grady Ave 3253 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2615 N Grady Ave 3253 have a pool?
Yes, 2615 N Grady Ave 3253 has a pool.
Does 2615 N Grady Ave 3253 have accessible units?
No, 2615 N Grady Ave 3253 does not have accessible units.
Does 2615 N Grady Ave 3253 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2615 N Grady Ave 3253 has units with dishwashers.
