2615 N Grady Ave 3253

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool internet access lobby

Unit 3253 Available 06/30/20 Beautiful & Cozy 2-Bedroom Apt in Central Tampa - Property Id: 238700



Beautiful property in Tampa area (Westshore) just 5 mins from Tampa Int'l Airport & Int'l Plaza, and 10 min to South Tampa and Downtown. This is a fully furnished, move-in ready 2br/2ba apt home w/ all housewares, linens, entertainment & all utilities needed.



Located on the 3rd flr (corner unit) w/ a secluded pool & courtyard view, just a short walk to the expansive fitness center, spin studio and lobby/business center.



This unit comes with:

- Free Starbucks signature coffee drinks

- Large resort-style saltwater swimming pools

- Full-size fitness center

- Clubhouse with weekly community events

- Comfortable floor plan

- Gated community parking

- High speed Wi-Fi

- Close to everything: parks, shopping, great restaurants

- Netflix, Hulu and cable TV

- Pet friendly with a pet spa!

- Full kitchen with all appliances, dishes, cutlery, etc.

- Full washer and dryer in unit

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/238700

