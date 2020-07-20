Rent Calculator
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2609 E EMMA STREET
Last updated May 26 2019 at 10:06 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2609 E EMMA STREET
2609 East Emma Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2609 East Emma Street, Tampa, FL 33610
East Tampa
Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Nice house ready to move in after May 01... Owners don't accept Section 8 application.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2609 E EMMA STREET have any available units?
2609 E EMMA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 2609 E EMMA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2609 E EMMA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2609 E EMMA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2609 E EMMA STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 2609 E EMMA STREET offer parking?
No, 2609 E EMMA STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2609 E EMMA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2609 E EMMA STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2609 E EMMA STREET have a pool?
No, 2609 E EMMA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2609 E EMMA STREET have accessible units?
No, 2609 E EMMA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2609 E EMMA STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2609 E EMMA STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2609 E EMMA STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2609 E EMMA STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
