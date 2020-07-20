All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 2609 E EMMA STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2609 E EMMA STREET
Last updated May 26 2019 at 10:06 AM

2609 E EMMA STREET

2609 East Emma Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2609 East Emma Street, Tampa, FL 33610
East Tampa

Amenities

microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Nice house ready to move in after May 01... Owners don't accept Section 8 application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2609 E EMMA STREET have any available units?
2609 E EMMA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 2609 E EMMA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2609 E EMMA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2609 E EMMA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2609 E EMMA STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2609 E EMMA STREET offer parking?
No, 2609 E EMMA STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2609 E EMMA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2609 E EMMA STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2609 E EMMA STREET have a pool?
No, 2609 E EMMA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2609 E EMMA STREET have accessible units?
No, 2609 E EMMA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2609 E EMMA STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2609 E EMMA STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2609 E EMMA STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2609 E EMMA STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2Bayshore
101 W Beach Pl
Tampa, FL 33606
Grande Oasis at Carrollwood
3516 Grand Cayman Dr
Tampa, FL 33614
Harbour at Westshore
5320 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33611
Olympus Harbour Island
301 Harbour Place Dr
Tampa, FL 33602
Landmark at Grayson Park Apartment Homes
15501 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33647
Tampa Commons
5709 Las Ventanas Dr
Tampa, FL 33617
Seazen Rocky Point
7616 W Courtney Campbell Cswy
Tampa, FL 33607
West End at 76Ten
7610 W Waters Ave
Tampa, FL 33615

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College