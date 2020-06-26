All apartments in Tampa
Last updated May 19 2019 at 9:24 AM

2510 E Curtis St

2510 East Curtis Street · No Longer Available
Location

2510 East Curtis Street, Tampa, FL 33610
East Tampa

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Almost 1600Sq Ft!!! - This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

(RLNE4896683)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2510 E Curtis St have any available units?
2510 E Curtis St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 2510 E Curtis St currently offering any rent specials?
2510 E Curtis St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2510 E Curtis St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2510 E Curtis St is pet friendly.
Does 2510 E Curtis St offer parking?
No, 2510 E Curtis St does not offer parking.
Does 2510 E Curtis St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2510 E Curtis St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2510 E Curtis St have a pool?
No, 2510 E Curtis St does not have a pool.
Does 2510 E Curtis St have accessible units?
No, 2510 E Curtis St does not have accessible units.
Does 2510 E Curtis St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2510 E Curtis St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2510 E Curtis St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2510 E Curtis St does not have units with air conditioning.
