2506 North Rocky Point Drive

Available Now! Top floor furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath unit with amazing bay views! This unit features ceramic tile flooring throughout, granite countertops, Stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, and blinds. All utilities included - electric, water, internet, cable, and trash. Queen sized bed in master. Bathroom has glass enclosed shower stall. This privately owned and managed condo within the Sailport Resort offers access to all common areas including bay side picnic area, sand volleyball court, heated swimming pool, poolside cafï¿½ and bar, laundry facilities, and covered parking. Sorry no pets allowed. This unit is NOT associated with the onsite Sailport/Providence hotel resort management. Please do not contact onsite hotel staff, they will not be able to show or provide any information about this rental.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee per house hold. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.



Contact us to schedule a showing.