All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 2506 North Rocky Point Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2506 North Rocky Point Drive
Last updated March 28 2019 at 7:19 PM

2506 North Rocky Point Drive

2506 North Rocky Point Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2506 North Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
all utils included
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
volleyball court
Available Now! Top floor furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath unit with amazing bay views! This unit features ceramic tile flooring throughout, granite countertops, Stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, and blinds. All utilities included - electric, water, internet, cable, and trash. Queen sized bed in master. Bathroom has glass enclosed shower stall. This privately owned and managed condo within the Sailport Resort offers access to all common areas including bay side picnic area, sand volleyball court, heated swimming pool, poolside cafï¿½ and bar, laundry facilities, and covered parking. Sorry no pets allowed. This unit is NOT associated with the onsite Sailport/Providence hotel resort management. Please do not contact onsite hotel staff, they will not be able to show or provide any information about this rental.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee per house hold. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Apply to Rent this Home

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2506 North Rocky Point Drive have any available units?
2506 North Rocky Point Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2506 North Rocky Point Drive have?
Some of 2506 North Rocky Point Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2506 North Rocky Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2506 North Rocky Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2506 North Rocky Point Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2506 North Rocky Point Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2506 North Rocky Point Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2506 North Rocky Point Drive offers parking.
Does 2506 North Rocky Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2506 North Rocky Point Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2506 North Rocky Point Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2506 North Rocky Point Drive has a pool.
Does 2506 North Rocky Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 2506 North Rocky Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2506 North Rocky Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2506 North Rocky Point Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pierhouse at Channelside
1226 E Cumberland Ave
Tampa, FL 33602
Avana Westchase
12201 Lexington Park Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
Laurel Chase
1426 Marathon Key Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
NoHo Flats
401 N Rome Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Harbour at Westshore
5320 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33611
Arbors at Carrollwood
3939 Ehrlich Rd
Tampa, FL 33624
Channel Club Apartments
1115 E Twiggs St
Tampa, FL 33602
West End at 76Ten
7610 W Waters Ave
Tampa, FL 33615

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College