Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2503 W AZEELE STREET
Last updated July 9 2019 at 5:43 AM

2503 W AZEELE STREET

2503 West Azeele Street · No Longer Available
Location

2503 West Azeele Street, Tampa, FL 33609

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
bbq/grill
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Rarely available.. the fabulous SoHo Lofts is true urban living in the ultimate location in South Tampa’s Soho District! This spacious townhouse has an industrial architectural open floor plan that boasts 14’ ceilings, polished concrete floors, exposed concrete block walls, ceiling beams, Barn style sliding doors, ample storage, and a downstairs half bath Other features include track lighting and an open steel staircase with wooden accent wall leading upstairs. The kitchen features solid wood cabinetry, stone countertops, farmers sink, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, cooking island, and cabinet style pantry system around the fridge. Dual glass doors lead to a large open patio with plenty of room to entertain and grill. The master suite has a wall-to-wall closet. The master bath has dual sinks and a large 2 headed shower. Other features include a second bedroom and full bathroom upstairs along with the laundry room that can accommodate your full size washer and dryer. Right cross from the Greenwise Publix and walking distance to your favorite restaurants, shops, nightlife spots, and Hyde Park Village! literally minutes to downtown Tampa. No smoking or commercial vehicles are allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2503 W AZEELE STREET have any available units?
2503 W AZEELE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2503 W AZEELE STREET have?
Some of 2503 W AZEELE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2503 W AZEELE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2503 W AZEELE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2503 W AZEELE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2503 W AZEELE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2503 W AZEELE STREET offer parking?
No, 2503 W AZEELE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2503 W AZEELE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2503 W AZEELE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2503 W AZEELE STREET have a pool?
No, 2503 W AZEELE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2503 W AZEELE STREET have accessible units?
No, 2503 W AZEELE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2503 W AZEELE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2503 W AZEELE STREET has units with dishwashers.
