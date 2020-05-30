2503 W AZEELE STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel bbq/grill ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill

Rarely available.. the fabulous SoHo Lofts is true urban living in the ultimate location in South Tampa’s Soho District! This spacious townhouse has an industrial architectural open floor plan that boasts 14’ ceilings, polished concrete floors, exposed concrete block walls, ceiling beams, Barn style sliding doors, ample storage, and a downstairs half bath Other features include track lighting and an open steel staircase with wooden accent wall leading upstairs. The kitchen features solid wood cabinetry, stone countertops, farmers sink, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, cooking island, and cabinet style pantry system around the fridge. Dual glass doors lead to a large open patio with plenty of room to entertain and grill. The master suite has a wall-to-wall closet. The master bath has dual sinks and a large 2 headed shower. Other features include a second bedroom and full bathroom upstairs along with the laundry room that can accommodate your full size washer and dryer. Right cross from the Greenwise Publix and walking distance to your favorite restaurants, shops, nightlife spots, and Hyde Park Village! literally minutes to downtown Tampa. No smoking or commercial vehicles are allowed.