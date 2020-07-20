All apartments in Tampa
Location

2501 North 54th Street, Tampa, FL 33619
East Side Commercial Area

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This centrally located home features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. It has central AC and washer & dryer connections. There is a large fenced in backyard and gated parking.

Schedule a showing before it's too late!

HOW DO I GO SEE IT?
To see this home, just give Joyce a text or call at 813-203-6787

WHAT ARE YOUR REQUIREMENTS?
You have to have good rental history
No evictions or money owed to a previous landlord for any reason
Income requirements range from 2-3 times the monthly rent
You have to have at least 6 months job history at the same job
Credit and Criminal Background checks are required

WHERE CAN I GET AN APPLICATION?
You can go to our website MomentumRentalsFL.com and click on "APPLY NOW." Please read the qualifications below and do not apply if you are not qualified.
There is a $75 application fee for the first adult and $50 for each adult after. For fastest application processing time, please fill out an application online before the showing and bring a money order to the showing. Money Orders should be made out to Momentum Property Management.

HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE TO KNOW IF I AM APPROVED OR NOT?
It typically takes 24 to 48 hours but you must see the home FIRST!

WHAT IS YOUR DEPOSIT?
The deposit is the same as 1 month's rent.

WHAT ARE THE MOVE IN COSTS?
Application Fees
Security Deposit (Same as Rent)
Full Month's Rent (Any prorated portion will be due the 1st of the following month)
Any pet fees- if applicable

WHAT IS YOUR PET POLICY?
Most of our rentals allow pets. They must be full grown and spayed or neutered. Breed restrictions apply and there is a one time pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2501 North 54th Street have any available units?
2501 North 54th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2501 North 54th Street have?
Some of 2501 North 54th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2501 North 54th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2501 North 54th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501 North 54th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2501 North 54th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2501 North 54th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2501 North 54th Street offers parking.
Does 2501 North 54th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2501 North 54th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501 North 54th Street have a pool?
No, 2501 North 54th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2501 North 54th Street have accessible units?
No, 2501 North 54th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2501 North 54th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2501 North 54th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
