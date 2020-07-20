2501 North 54th Street

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking air conditioning range

This centrally located home features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. It has central AC and washer & dryer connections. There is a large fenced in backyard and gated parking.



Schedule a showing before it's too late!



HOW DO I GO SEE IT?

To see this home, just give Joyce a text or call at 813-203-6787



WHAT ARE YOUR REQUIREMENTS?

You have to have good rental history

No evictions or money owed to a previous landlord for any reason

Income requirements range from 2-3 times the monthly rent

You have to have at least 6 months job history at the same job

Credit and Criminal Background checks are required



WHERE CAN I GET AN APPLICATION?

You can go to our website MomentumRentalsFL.com and click on "APPLY NOW." Please read the qualifications below and do not apply if you are not qualified.

There is a $75 application fee for the first adult and $50 for each adult after. For fastest application processing time, please fill out an application online before the showing and bring a money order to the showing. Money Orders should be made out to Momentum Property Management.



HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE TO KNOW IF I AM APPROVED OR NOT?

It typically takes 24 to 48 hours but you must see the home FIRST!



WHAT IS YOUR DEPOSIT?

The deposit is the same as 1 month's rent.



WHAT ARE THE MOVE IN COSTS?

Application Fees

Security Deposit (Same as Rent)

Full Month's Rent (Any prorated portion will be due the 1st of the following month)

Any pet fees- if applicable



WHAT IS YOUR PET POLICY?

Most of our rentals allow pets. They must be full grown and spayed or neutered. Breed restrictions apply and there is a one time pet fee.