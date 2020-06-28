All apartments in Tampa
2424 W TAMPA BAY BOULEVARD
2424 W TAMPA BAY BOULEVARD

2424 West Tampa Bay Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2424 West Tampa Bay Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33607
Marina Club of Tampa

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
racquetball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
internet access
tennis court
Modern Luxury Waterfront Condo. Completely remodeled unit with brand new appliances. Concrete floors to match countertop & bar area. Gated community with night time security guards. WiFi, basic cable & water included. Brand new appliances. Centrally located near Downtown & Soho area. Riverfront view from the comfort of your own home. Amenities included- Two pools, Jacuzzi, gym, boat ramps/ docks available, covered parking, Racquetball/ Tennis courts, club house. NO PRIOR EVICTIONS proof of income and pass the HOA back ground requirements.
Schedule showings

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2424 W TAMPA BAY BOULEVARD have any available units?
2424 W TAMPA BAY BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2424 W TAMPA BAY BOULEVARD have?
Some of 2424 W TAMPA BAY BOULEVARD's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2424 W TAMPA BAY BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
2424 W TAMPA BAY BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2424 W TAMPA BAY BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 2424 W TAMPA BAY BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2424 W TAMPA BAY BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 2424 W TAMPA BAY BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 2424 W TAMPA BAY BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2424 W TAMPA BAY BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2424 W TAMPA BAY BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 2424 W TAMPA BAY BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 2424 W TAMPA BAY BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 2424 W TAMPA BAY BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 2424 W TAMPA BAY BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2424 W TAMPA BAY BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
