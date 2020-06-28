2424 W TAMPA BAY BOULEVARD

Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated gym pool racquetball court

Modern Luxury Waterfront Condo. Completely remodeled unit with brand new appliances. Concrete floors to match countertop & bar area. Gated community with night time security guards. WiFi, basic cable & water included. Brand new appliances. Centrally located near Downtown & Soho area. Riverfront view from the comfort of your own home. Amenities included- Two pools, Jacuzzi, gym, boat ramps/ docks available, covered parking, Racquetball/ Tennis courts, club house. NO PRIOR EVICTIONS proof of income and pass the HOA back ground requirements.

