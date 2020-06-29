All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 2412 E. 8th Av.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2412 E. 8th Av
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

2412 E. 8th Av

2412 East 8th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2412 East 8th Avenue, Tampa, FL 33605
East Ybor

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House Rental | Ybor City - 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom | Ybor City House Rental

(RLNE5459091)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2412 E. 8th Av have any available units?
2412 E. 8th Av doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 2412 E. 8th Av currently offering any rent specials?
2412 E. 8th Av is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2412 E. 8th Av pet-friendly?
Yes, 2412 E. 8th Av is pet friendly.
Does 2412 E. 8th Av offer parking?
No, 2412 E. 8th Av does not offer parking.
Does 2412 E. 8th Av have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2412 E. 8th Av does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2412 E. 8th Av have a pool?
No, 2412 E. 8th Av does not have a pool.
Does 2412 E. 8th Av have accessible units?
No, 2412 E. 8th Av does not have accessible units.
Does 2412 E. 8th Av have units with dishwashers?
No, 2412 E. 8th Av does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2412 E. 8th Av have units with air conditioning?
No, 2412 E. 8th Av does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harbour at Westshore
5320 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33611
2001 W Dekle
2001 W Dekle Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
South Pointe Apartments
5000 S Himes Ave
Tampa, FL 33611
The Sedona
12802 Saddle Club Cir
Tampa, FL 33635
M South
5110 S Manhattan Ave
Tampa, FL 33611
The Lodge at Hidden River
14059 Riveredge Drive
Tampa, FL 33637
The Vendome
1710 W Jetton Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
West Park Village
9902 Brompton Dr
Tampa, FL 33626

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College