Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 2412 E. 8th Av.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2412 E. 8th Av
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2412 E. 8th Av
2412 East 8th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2412 East 8th Avenue, Tampa, FL 33605
East Ybor
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House Rental | Ybor City - 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom | Ybor City House Rental
(RLNE5459091)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2412 E. 8th Av have any available units?
2412 E. 8th Av doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 2412 E. 8th Av currently offering any rent specials?
2412 E. 8th Av is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2412 E. 8th Av pet-friendly?
Yes, 2412 E. 8th Av is pet friendly.
Does 2412 E. 8th Av offer parking?
No, 2412 E. 8th Av does not offer parking.
Does 2412 E. 8th Av have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2412 E. 8th Av does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2412 E. 8th Av have a pool?
No, 2412 E. 8th Av does not have a pool.
Does 2412 E. 8th Av have accessible units?
No, 2412 E. 8th Av does not have accessible units.
Does 2412 E. 8th Av have units with dishwashers?
No, 2412 E. 8th Av does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2412 E. 8th Av have units with air conditioning?
No, 2412 E. 8th Av does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Harbour at Westshore
5320 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33611
2001 W Dekle
2001 W Dekle Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
South Pointe Apartments
5000 S Himes Ave
Tampa, FL 33611
The Sedona
12802 Saddle Club Cir
Tampa, FL 33635
M South
5110 S Manhattan Ave
Tampa, FL 33611
The Lodge at Hidden River
14059 Riveredge Drive
Tampa, FL 33637
The Vendome
1710 W Jetton Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
West Park Village
9902 Brompton Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
Similar Pages
Tampa 1 Bedrooms
Tampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly Apartments
Tampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Sun Bay South
Tampa Palms
Lowry Park North
Channel District
West Meadows
Old Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln Gardens
Bayside West
Apartments Near Colleges
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical College
Ultimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College