Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:24 PM

2402 W Azeele St Unit 436

2402 West Azeele Street · (813) 230-0235
Location

2402 West Azeele Street, Tampa, FL 33609
Courier City - Oscawana

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 789 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Contemporary and gorgeous 1BR/1BA condo on the third floor in prestigious Madison at Soho! Features new hardwood floors, fresh paint throughout and is the largest one
bedroom floorplan available. This unit is facing the bamboo garden and is close to the garage and pool! Optional - large storage unit for $50 extra. Enjoy walks to SoHo or Hyde Park for entertainment, night life and dining! Madison at SoHo is a gated community offering a fitness center, pool and heated spa, pool-side cabanas, and a grilling station for outdoor cooking and entertainment! For showings call Vicki Paul (813) 230-0235

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2402 W Azeele St Unit 436 have any available units?
2402 W Azeele St Unit 436 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2402 W Azeele St Unit 436 have?
Some of 2402 W Azeele St Unit 436's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2402 W Azeele St Unit 436 currently offering any rent specials?
2402 W Azeele St Unit 436 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2402 W Azeele St Unit 436 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2402 W Azeele St Unit 436 is pet friendly.
Does 2402 W Azeele St Unit 436 offer parking?
Yes, 2402 W Azeele St Unit 436 offers parking.
Does 2402 W Azeele St Unit 436 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2402 W Azeele St Unit 436 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2402 W Azeele St Unit 436 have a pool?
Yes, 2402 W Azeele St Unit 436 has a pool.
Does 2402 W Azeele St Unit 436 have accessible units?
No, 2402 W Azeele St Unit 436 does not have accessible units.
Does 2402 W Azeele St Unit 436 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2402 W Azeele St Unit 436 has units with dishwashers.
