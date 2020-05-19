2402 W Azeele St Unit 436

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Contemporary and gorgeous 1BR/1BA condo on the third floor in prestigious Madison at Soho! Features new hardwood floors, fresh paint throughout and is the largest one

bedroom floorplan available. This unit is facing the bamboo garden and is close to the garage and pool! Optional - large storage unit for $50 extra. Enjoy walks to SoHo or Hyde Park for entertainment, night life and dining! Madison at SoHo is a gated community offering a fitness center, pool and heated spa, pool-side cabanas, and a grilling station for outdoor cooking and entertainment! For showings call Vicki Paul (813) 230-0235