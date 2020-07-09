All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 2402 Teresa Cir 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2402 Teresa Cir 1
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

2402 Teresa Cir 1

2402 Teresa Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Palma Ceia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2402 Teresa Circle, Tampa, FL 33629
Palma Ceia

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
24hr gym
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
Renovated Palma Ceia apartment by Bayshore - Property Id: 228403

You just can't beat this location and price. About 6 blocks to Bayshore Blvd and walkability to Hyde Pk . Community offers a Swimming Pool, Outdoor Grill Kitchen, 24-Hour Emergency Maintenance, 24/7 Fitness Center, Bike Racks, Poolside Cabanas, Smoke Free, Gated Dog Park ( Max 2 allowed, Max weight 50 lb each, One time Fee $350.00-or $500 for two pets.
Stainless Steel Appliances, quartz countertops, Brand new shaker cabinets, Built in Microwave, Washer/Dryer, Tile Floors
Just contact Suzie via phone, email, or text for tours. (727-420-7912) office/cell/text)
Realtor/Apartment Locator & FLORIDA NATIVE
** A Team Rentals and Home Sales (Premier & Personal in the Bay area)

Year lease - renter pays for water/sewer/trash/electric-(Please note prices and availability subject to change daily-*Qualifying: 3 x rent. Credit and background checks. App fees are per person. Deposit may vary with credit history*
****Please note-you apply at the apartment community not through Suzie
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/228403
Property Id 228403

(RLNE5792794)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2402 Teresa Cir 1 have any available units?
2402 Teresa Cir 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2402 Teresa Cir 1 have?
Some of 2402 Teresa Cir 1's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2402 Teresa Cir 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2402 Teresa Cir 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2402 Teresa Cir 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2402 Teresa Cir 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2402 Teresa Cir 1 offer parking?
No, 2402 Teresa Cir 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2402 Teresa Cir 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2402 Teresa Cir 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2402 Teresa Cir 1 have a pool?
Yes, 2402 Teresa Cir 1 has a pool.
Does 2402 Teresa Cir 1 have accessible units?
No, 2402 Teresa Cir 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2402 Teresa Cir 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2402 Teresa Cir 1 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Fitzgerald
1211 E Kennedy Blvd
Tampa, FL 33602
Carrollwood Station
8781 White Swan Dr
Tampa, FL 33614
2Bayshore
101 W Beach Pl
Tampa, FL 33606
Bainbridge Ybor City
1512 E 12th Ave
Tampa, FL 33605
The Place at Davis Islands
411 Danube Avenue
Tampa, FL 33606
Bell Channelside
1120 E Twiggs St
Tampa, FL 33602
Ascott Place
14003 Saulk Ct
Tampa, FL 33613
Atwater at Westchase
6158 Beacon Isles Dr
Tampa, FL 33615

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College