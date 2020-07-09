2402 Teresa Cir 1

Amenities
Renovated Palma Ceia apartment by Bayshore - Property Id: 228403
You just can't beat this location and price. About 6 blocks to Bayshore Blvd and walkability to Hyde Pk . Community offers a Swimming Pool, Outdoor Grill Kitchen, 24-Hour Emergency Maintenance, 24/7 Fitness Center, Bike Racks, Poolside Cabanas, Smoke Free, Gated Dog Park ( Max 2 allowed, Max weight 50 lb each, One time Fee $350.00-or $500 for two pets.
Stainless Steel Appliances, quartz countertops, Brand new shaker cabinets, Built in Microwave, Washer/Dryer, Tile Floors
Just contact Suzie via phone, email, or text for tours. (727-420-7912) office/cell/text)
Realtor/Apartment Locator & FLORIDA NATIVE
** A Team Rentals and Home Sales (Premier & Personal in the Bay area)
Year lease - renter pays for water/sewer/trash/electric-(Please note prices and availability subject to change daily-*Qualifying: 3 x rent. Credit and background checks. App fees are per person. Deposit may vary with credit history*
****Please note-you apply at the apartment community not through Suzie
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/228403
Property Id 228403
(RLNE5792794)