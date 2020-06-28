All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 2334 West Spruce Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2334 West Spruce Street
Last updated August 23 2019 at 4:25 AM

2334 West Spruce Street

2334 West Spruce Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2334 West Spruce Street, Tampa, FL 33607
Old West Tampa

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Welcome to North Howard! This beautiful and newly renovated single family home features 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The backyard is fenced for privacy and a great space for entertaining. Available for rent September 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2334 West Spruce Street have any available units?
2334 West Spruce Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2334 West Spruce Street have?
Some of 2334 West Spruce Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2334 West Spruce Street currently offering any rent specials?
2334 West Spruce Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2334 West Spruce Street pet-friendly?
No, 2334 West Spruce Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2334 West Spruce Street offer parking?
No, 2334 West Spruce Street does not offer parking.
Does 2334 West Spruce Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2334 West Spruce Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2334 West Spruce Street have a pool?
No, 2334 West Spruce Street does not have a pool.
Does 2334 West Spruce Street have accessible units?
No, 2334 West Spruce Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2334 West Spruce Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2334 West Spruce Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

NoHo Flats
401 N Rome Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Legend Oaks
4714 N Habana Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
2001 W Dekle
2001 W Dekle Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Cove
4003 S Westshore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33611
Amira at Westly
6105 Paddock Glen Drive
Tampa, FL 33634
Terrace Trace
9135 Talina Ln
Tampa, FL 33637
Cortland Bayport
10510 Parkers Landing Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
Oak Ramble Apartments
14627 Grenadine Dr
Tampa, FL 33613

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College