2319 W Texas Ave, Apt 1

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Location, location, location! Adorable apartment available for rent tentatively July 1st. Tenant is still residing and is flexible on move out date. Make this adorable historic apartment your new home. Located in fantastic neighborhood near Hyde Park hot spots and one block walk to Bayshore.

This 750 sq ft (MOL) 1/1 apartment includes water/trash in rent price. Tenant will be responsible for their own electric. Cable/internet ready for either Spectrum or Frontier. Large living room with large windows, original hardwood floors, laminate wood floors in kitchen and bedroom. Full pantry in kitchen with room for bistro style table and chairs. New fridge and stove. Bedroom has a walk in closet. Bathroom has full shower/tub combo. We are pet friendly! $250 pet deposit (per pet)

$60 application fee per adult and half security deposit down as a holding fee and will secure residence up to 30 days. Security deposit equal to monthly rent. Full first month rent due at move in and one time $150 admin fee. (Following month will be prorated if move in after 1st)

Call or text today to schedule an appointment