Last updated June 5 2020 at 1:40 AM

2319 W Texas Ave, Apt 1

2319 West Texas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2319 West Texas Avenue, Tampa, FL 33629
Bayshore Gardens

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Location, location, location! Adorable apartment available for rent tentatively July 1st. Tenant is still residing and is flexible on move out date. Make this adorable historic apartment your new home. Located in fantastic neighborhood near Hyde Park hot spots and one block walk to Bayshore.
This 750 sq ft (MOL) 1/1 apartment includes water/trash in rent price. Tenant will be responsible for their own electric. Cable/internet ready for either Spectrum or Frontier. Large living room with large windows, original hardwood floors, laminate wood floors in kitchen and bedroom. Full pantry in kitchen with room for bistro style table and chairs. New fridge and stove. Bedroom has a walk in closet. Bathroom has full shower/tub combo. We are pet friendly! $250 pet deposit (per pet)
$60 application fee per adult and half security deposit down as a holding fee and will secure residence up to 30 days. Security deposit equal to monthly rent. Full first month rent due at move in and one time $150 admin fee. (Following month will be prorated if move in after 1st)
Call or text today to schedule an appointment

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

