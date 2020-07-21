2317 W Arch St

Amenities

4/3 North Hyde Park Perfect for Students, Young Professionals, & Families. Relax on your front porch after a long day at school or work. Beautiful neutral colors throughout making decorating easy and maintenance free living. Open and inviting foyer suggests the many surprises contained within from plush carpeting to the faux wood tile flooring in all wet areas. Massively beautiful 2 story with its 4/3 offers a great room that flows effortlessly into your oversized chefs dream kitchen. Featuring large island with quartz countertops and mocha colored cabinetry with stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the breakfast nook with a walk-in pantry for additional storage. A split floor plan offers a first-floor bedroom that can be used as an office as well as a full bathroom. Remaining 3 bedrooms are located upstairs with walk in closets. Master suite offers tray ceilings, dual sinks, garden style tub with a standalone shower. Large laundry room with brand new front load washer and dryer for your use, enjoy additional shelving available for storage. Lawn-care is provided in the monthly rental, pet friendly up to 40lbs. No aggressive breeds. On street parking or parking available in the back of the home with access through the alley way with large backyard. North Hyde Park offers the hottest hangouts, & restaurants with easy commutes to the Interstate, Expressway, Dale Mabry. Moments away from University of Tampa, MacDill Air Force Base. Avail Mid-August or sooner when the builders update us.