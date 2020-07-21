All apartments in Tampa
2317 W Arch St
Last updated August 29 2019 at 7:45 AM

2317 W Arch St

2317 West Arch Street · No Longer Available
Location

2317 West Arch Street, Tampa, FL 33607
North Hyde Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4/3 North Hyde Park Perfect for Students, Young Professionals, & Families. Relax on your front porch after a long day at school or work. Beautiful neutral colors throughout making decorating easy and maintenance free living. Open and inviting foyer suggests the many surprises contained within from plush carpeting to the faux wood tile flooring in all wet areas. Massively beautiful 2 story with its 4/3 offers a great room that flows effortlessly into your oversized chefs dream kitchen. Featuring large island with quartz countertops and mocha colored cabinetry with stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the breakfast nook with a walk-in pantry for additional storage. A split floor plan offers a first-floor bedroom that can be used as an office as well as a full bathroom. Remaining 3 bedrooms are located upstairs with walk in closets. Master suite offers tray ceilings, dual sinks, garden style tub with a standalone shower. Large laundry room with brand new front load washer and dryer for your use, enjoy additional shelving available for storage. Lawn-care is provided in the monthly rental, pet friendly up to 40lbs. No aggressive breeds. On street parking or parking available in the back of the home with access through the alley way with large backyard. North Hyde Park offers the hottest hangouts, & restaurants with easy commutes to the Interstate, Expressway, Dale Mabry. Moments away from University of Tampa, MacDill Air Force Base. Avail Mid-August or sooner when the builders update us.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2317 W Arch St have any available units?
2317 W Arch St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2317 W Arch St have?
Some of 2317 W Arch St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2317 W Arch St currently offering any rent specials?
2317 W Arch St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2317 W Arch St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2317 W Arch St is pet friendly.
Does 2317 W Arch St offer parking?
Yes, 2317 W Arch St offers parking.
Does 2317 W Arch St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2317 W Arch St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2317 W Arch St have a pool?
No, 2317 W Arch St does not have a pool.
Does 2317 W Arch St have accessible units?
No, 2317 W Arch St does not have accessible units.
Does 2317 W Arch St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2317 W Arch St has units with dishwashers.
