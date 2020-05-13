2313 S. Thixton Ct.

Amenities

Palma Ceia Beauty at Fantastic Price! - Gorgeous home on quiet dead-end street in beautiful Palma Ceia neighborhood. Roomy 3 bedrooms, 2 bath with 1,600 sq. ft. living space. Featuring hard surfaced floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, new quartz counter tops and separate utility room with washer and dryer hookups. Recently remodeled bathroom. Huge screened lanai. Over-sized lot and fenced back yard. Spacious detached storage. Make your appointment to see this lovely home today!



(RLNE4490338)