Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2308 N HIGHLAND AVENUE
Last updated January 24 2020 at 3:12 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2308 N HIGHLAND AVENUE
2308 North Highland Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Tampa Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
2308 North Highland Avenue, Tampa, FL 33602
Tampa Heights
Amenities
patio / balcony
courtyard
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
Efficiency for rent near armature works! Rooms are approximate in size. Apartment has a courtyard in the back and has its own personal patio area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2308 N HIGHLAND AVENUE have any available units?
2308 N HIGHLAND AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 2308 N HIGHLAND AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2308 N HIGHLAND AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2308 N HIGHLAND AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2308 N HIGHLAND AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 2308 N HIGHLAND AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2308 N HIGHLAND AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2308 N HIGHLAND AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2308 N HIGHLAND AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2308 N HIGHLAND AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2308 N HIGHLAND AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2308 N HIGHLAND AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2308 N HIGHLAND AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2308 N HIGHLAND AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2308 N HIGHLAND AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2308 N HIGHLAND AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2308 N HIGHLAND AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
