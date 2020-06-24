All apartments in Tampa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2305 West Robson Street

2305 West Robson Street · No Longer Available
Location

2305 West Robson Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Armenia Gardens Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2305 West Robson Street have any available units?
2305 West Robson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 2305 West Robson Street currently offering any rent specials?
2305 West Robson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2305 West Robson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2305 West Robson Street is pet friendly.
Does 2305 West Robson Street offer parking?
No, 2305 West Robson Street does not offer parking.
Does 2305 West Robson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2305 West Robson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2305 West Robson Street have a pool?
No, 2305 West Robson Street does not have a pool.
Does 2305 West Robson Street have accessible units?
No, 2305 West Robson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2305 West Robson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2305 West Robson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2305 West Robson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2305 West Robson Street does not have units with air conditioning.
