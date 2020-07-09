Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 2303 W FLORA STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2303 W FLORA STREET
Last updated May 12 2020 at 6:20 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2303 W FLORA STREET
2303 West Flora Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2303 West Flora Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Armenia Gardens Estates
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Seminole Heights/ Groveland estates Remodeled and updated Home for ready for your family to call home. Enjoy the picture and call for a private tour. This home is ready now and won't last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2303 W FLORA STREET have any available units?
2303 W FLORA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2303 W FLORA STREET have?
Some of 2303 W FLORA STREET's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2303 W FLORA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2303 W FLORA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2303 W FLORA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2303 W FLORA STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 2303 W FLORA STREET offer parking?
No, 2303 W FLORA STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2303 W FLORA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2303 W FLORA STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2303 W FLORA STREET have a pool?
No, 2303 W FLORA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2303 W FLORA STREET have accessible units?
No, 2303 W FLORA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2303 W FLORA STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2303 W FLORA STREET has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Windsor Manor
8610 Pine Tree Ct
Tampa, FL 33604
Sherwood Oaks
8450 Standish Bend Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
3311-13 W San Juan Street
3311 W San Juan St
Tampa, FL 33629
Waterview at Rocky Point
5430 Ginger Cove Dr
Tampa, FL 33634
Tampa Commons
5709 Las Ventanas Dr
Tampa, FL 33617
500 Harbour Island
500 Knights Run Ave
Tampa, FL 33602
The Commons
3408 Lancaster Ct
Tampa, FL 33614
The Pearl Apartments
2110 N. Ola Ave
Tampa, FL 33602
Similar Pages
Tampa 1 Bedrooms
Tampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly Apartments
Tampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Sun Bay South
Tampa Palms
Lowry Park North
Channel District
West Meadows
Old Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln Gardens
Bayside West
Apartments Near Colleges
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical College
Ultimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College