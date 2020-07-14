All apartments in Tampa
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:01 PM

224 South Melville

224 S Melville Ave · (813) 452-4559
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
$250 OFF August and a FREE YETI COOLER! Contact us today to schedule a self-guided or virtual tour!
Location

224 S Melville Ave, Tampa, FL 33606
Courier City - Oscawana

Price and availability

VERIFIED 39 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 106 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

Unit 102 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 224 South Melville.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
air conditioning
oven
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
24hr maintenance
Stunning, sun-filled and open, 224 South Melville is South Tampa living at its best.1 BEDROOM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 224 South Melville have any available units?
224 South Melville has 2 units available starting at $1,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 224 South Melville have?
Some of 224 South Melville's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 South Melville currently offering any rent specials?
224 South Melville is offering the following rent specials: $250 OFF August and a FREE YETI COOLER! Contact us today to schedule a self-guided or virtual tour!
Is 224 South Melville pet-friendly?
No, 224 South Melville is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 224 South Melville offer parking?
Yes, 224 South Melville offers parking.
Does 224 South Melville have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 224 South Melville offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 South Melville have a pool?
No, 224 South Melville does not have a pool.
Does 224 South Melville have accessible units?
No, 224 South Melville does not have accessible units.
Does 224 South Melville have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 224 South Melville has units with dishwashers.

