Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like
224 South Melville.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
224 South Melville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:01 PM
Check Availability
Rent Special
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
224 South Melville
224 S Melville Ave
·
(813) 452-4559
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
$250 OFF August and a FREE YETI COOLER! Contact us today to schedule a self-guided or virtual tour!
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Courier City - Oscawana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
224 S Melville Ave, Tampa, FL 33606
Courier City - Oscawana
Price and availability
VERIFIED 39 MIN AGO
1 Bedroom
Unit 106 · Avail. Aug 29
$1,299
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft
Unit 102 · Avail. Aug 10
$1,300
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 224 South Melville.
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
air conditioning
oven
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
24hr maintenance
Stunning, sun-filled and open, 224 South Melville is South Tampa living at its best.1 BEDROOM
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 224 South Melville have any available units?
224 South Melville has 2 units available starting at $1,299 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 224 South Melville have?
Some of 224 South Melville's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 224 South Melville currently offering any rent specials?
224 South Melville is offering the following rent specials: $250 OFF August and a FREE YETI COOLER! Contact us today to schedule a self-guided or virtual tour!
Is 224 South Melville pet-friendly?
No, 224 South Melville is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 224 South Melville offer parking?
Yes, 224 South Melville offers parking.
Does 224 South Melville have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 224 South Melville offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 South Melville have a pool?
No, 224 South Melville does not have a pool.
Does 224 South Melville have accessible units?
No, 224 South Melville does not have accessible units.
Does 224 South Melville have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 224 South Melville has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings
Bainbridge At Westshore Marina
5350 Bridge Street
Tampa, FL 33611
Rivertree Landing
6909 Indian River Drive
Tampa, FL 33617
Audubon Village
5830 Memorial Hwy
Tampa, FL 33615
The Slade at Channelside
1190 E Washington St
Tampa, FL 33602
Radius Palms
14501 Caribbean Breeze Dr
Tampa, FL 33613
Arbour Ponds
2901 N Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33607
The Beck at Hidden River
8801 Hidden River Parkway
Tampa, FL 33637
Oak Ramble Apartments
14627 Grenadine Dr
Tampa, FL 33613
Similar Pages
Tampa 1 Bedrooms
Tampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly Apartments
Tampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Sun Bay South
Tampa Palms
Lowry Park North
Channel District
West Meadows
Old Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln Gardens
Bayside West
Apartments Near Colleges
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical College
Ultimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College