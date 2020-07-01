2224 East Hanna Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Tampa, FL. It offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,630 sq ft of living space. Features include tile floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with white appliances, off street parking, fenced in yard, and more. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com.This home offers optional Smart Home upgrades such as Smart locks and Smart thermostat. Additional fees may apply. Ask your leasing agent for more information. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.