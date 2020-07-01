All apartments in Tampa
2224 East Hanna Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2224 East Hanna Avenue

2224 East Hanna Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2224 East Hanna Avenue, Tampa, FL 33610

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Tampa, FL. It offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,630 sq ft of living space. Features include tile floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with white appliances, off street parking, fenced in yard, and more. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com.This home offers optional Smart Home upgrades such as Smart locks and Smart thermostat. Additional fees may apply. Ask your leasing agent for more information. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2224 East Hanna Avenue have any available units?
2224 East Hanna Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 2224 East Hanna Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2224 East Hanna Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2224 East Hanna Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2224 East Hanna Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2224 East Hanna Avenue offer parking?
No, 2224 East Hanna Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2224 East Hanna Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2224 East Hanna Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2224 East Hanna Avenue have a pool?
No, 2224 East Hanna Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2224 East Hanna Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2224 East Hanna Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2224 East Hanna Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2224 East Hanna Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2224 East Hanna Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2224 East Hanna Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
