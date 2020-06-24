All apartments in Tampa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2218 E. Chelsea St.

2218 East Chelsea Street · No Longer Available
Location

2218 East Chelsea Street, Tampa, FL 33610
East Tampa

Amenities

(RLNE4738324)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2218 E. Chelsea St. have any available units?
2218 E. Chelsea St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 2218 E. Chelsea St. currently offering any rent specials?
2218 E. Chelsea St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2218 E. Chelsea St. pet-friendly?
No, 2218 E. Chelsea St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2218 E. Chelsea St. offer parking?
No, 2218 E. Chelsea St. does not offer parking.
Does 2218 E. Chelsea St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2218 E. Chelsea St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2218 E. Chelsea St. have a pool?
No, 2218 E. Chelsea St. does not have a pool.
Does 2218 E. Chelsea St. have accessible units?
No, 2218 E. Chelsea St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2218 E. Chelsea St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2218 E. Chelsea St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2218 E. Chelsea St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2218 E. Chelsea St. does not have units with air conditioning.
