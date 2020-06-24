Rent Calculator
Tampa, FL
2218 E. Chelsea St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
2218 E. Chelsea St.
2218 East Chelsea Street
No Longer Available
Location
2218 East Chelsea Street, Tampa, FL 33610
East Tampa
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
(RLNE4738324)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2218 E. Chelsea St. have any available units?
2218 E. Chelsea St. doesn't have any available units at this time.
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 2218 E. Chelsea St. currently offering any rent specials?
2218 E. Chelsea St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2218 E. Chelsea St. pet-friendly?
No, 2218 E. Chelsea St. is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 2218 E. Chelsea St. offer parking?
No, 2218 E. Chelsea St. does not offer parking.
Does 2218 E. Chelsea St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2218 E. Chelsea St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2218 E. Chelsea St. have a pool?
No, 2218 E. Chelsea St. does not have a pool.
Does 2218 E. Chelsea St. have accessible units?
No, 2218 E. Chelsea St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2218 E. Chelsea St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2218 E. Chelsea St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2218 E. Chelsea St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2218 E. Chelsea St. does not have units with air conditioning.
