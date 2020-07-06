All apartments in Tampa
Location

2215 East Emma Street, Tampa, FL 33610
East Tampa

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious Floor plan! - This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

Coming Soon
Pet Policy
Cats allowed
Dogs allowed

(RLNE2747813)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2215 E Emma St have any available units?
2215 E Emma St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 2215 E Emma St currently offering any rent specials?
2215 E Emma St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2215 E Emma St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2215 E Emma St is pet friendly.
Does 2215 E Emma St offer parking?
No, 2215 E Emma St does not offer parking.
Does 2215 E Emma St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2215 E Emma St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2215 E Emma St have a pool?
No, 2215 E Emma St does not have a pool.
Does 2215 E Emma St have accessible units?
No, 2215 E Emma St does not have accessible units.
Does 2215 E Emma St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2215 E Emma St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2215 E Emma St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2215 E Emma St does not have units with air conditioning.

