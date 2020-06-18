All apartments in Tampa
Last updated April 19 2020

2213 E. Ida St.

2213 East Ida Street · (813) 508-7848
Location

2213 East Ida Street, Tampa, FL 33610
East Tampa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 873 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great block home just renovated and ready! 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. It features open floor plan with all new wood flooring throughout, fresh paint, kitchen and bathroom remodeled, spacious fenced in backyard, washer/dryer hookups, central heat and A/C, ceiling fans... Located just north of Martin Luther King Jr Blvd and 22nd St it takes only minutes to get to magnet schools or the library, as well as I275!

No Section 8.

Visit our website for a FREE application!

www.realnetpropertymanagement.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2213 E. Ida St. have any available units?
2213 E. Ida St. has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2213 E. Ida St. have?
Some of 2213 E. Ida St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2213 E. Ida St. currently offering any rent specials?
2213 E. Ida St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2213 E. Ida St. pet-friendly?
No, 2213 E. Ida St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2213 E. Ida St. offer parking?
No, 2213 E. Ida St. does not offer parking.
Does 2213 E. Ida St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2213 E. Ida St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2213 E. Ida St. have a pool?
No, 2213 E. Ida St. does not have a pool.
Does 2213 E. Ida St. have accessible units?
No, 2213 E. Ida St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2213 E. Ida St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2213 E. Ida St. does not have units with dishwashers.
