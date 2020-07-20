Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 2205 E. 97th Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2205 E. 97th Ave.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2205 E. 97th Ave.
2205 E 97th Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2205 E 97th Ave, Tampa, FL 33612
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4730360)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2205 E. 97th Ave. have any available units?
2205 E. 97th Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 2205 E. 97th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2205 E. 97th Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2205 E. 97th Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 2205 E. 97th Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 2205 E. 97th Ave. offer parking?
No, 2205 E. 97th Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 2205 E. 97th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2205 E. 97th Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2205 E. 97th Ave. have a pool?
No, 2205 E. 97th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2205 E. 97th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2205 E. 97th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2205 E. 97th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2205 E. 97th Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2205 E. 97th Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2205 E. 97th Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Cypress Grand
8134 Colonial Village Dr
Tampa, FL 33625
Legend Oaks
4714 N Habana Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
Landmark at Grayson Park Apartment Homes
15501 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33647
Eagles Point at Tampa Palms
14551 N 46th St
Tampa, FL 33613
Lantower Brandon Crossroads
10440 Sanderling Shores Dr
Tampa, FL 33619
Overlook at Crosstown Walk
10151 Iris Crosstown Drive
Tampa, FL 33619
Palms at Ashley Oaks
1701 E 131st Ave
Tampa, FL 33612
The Park at Lake Magdalene
13401 Park Lake Drive
Tampa, FL 33618
Similar Pages
Tampa 1 Bedrooms
Tampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly Apartments
Tampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Sun Bay South
Tampa Palms
Lowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln Gardens
Channel District
Old Seminole Heights
Temple Crest
Mac Farlane Park
Apartments Near Colleges
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical College
Ultimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College