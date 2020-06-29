All apartments in Tampa
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2201 BAY CLUB CIRCLE
Last updated August 2 2019 at 11:38 AM

2201 BAY CLUB CIRCLE

2201 Bay Club Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2201 Bay Club Circle, Tampa, FL 33607

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
IMAGINE LIVING IN THIS SPACIOUS BRIGHT SECOND FLOOR 1BD/1BA END UNIT WITH AN ATTACHED INSIDE ACCESS GARAGE. Located in the highly desirable waterfront community of Island Club at Rocky Point. Rainy days of Florida, no problem, when you pull in to your private garage, close the door, and walk right up to your beautiful recently renovated second floor home. Unit features an open floor plan, with beautiful hardwood floors in the living & dining room. High ceilings, with crown molding and built-in bookcases in the Living Room and Bedroom. Bedroom has a fantastic large walk-in closet. French door leads from the spacious living room to a private screened lanai. Plenty of room in the generous bathroom with lots of counter space, an over-sized tub and linen closet. Just off the Kitchen you will find a convenient spacious laundry room complimented with a new full-size washer and dryer. The Kitchen has beautiful countertops, newer appliances, plenty of room for cooking and loaded with cabinets for storage. This great Community features lush landscaping, relaxing resort style pool overlooking Old Tampa Bay, Clubhouse, secure state of the art fitness center & sauna. Association is adding a DOCK and SPA with Bay access to launch your kayak or paddleboard in the relaxing waters. KAYAK/PADDLEBOARD storage available. Minutes from Tampa International Airport, downtown Tampa, access to the walking/biking trails of the Courtney Campbell Trail, restaurants, shopping, & the beautiful beaches of Clearwater & St. Petersburg.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2201 BAY CLUB CIRCLE have any available units?
2201 BAY CLUB CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2201 BAY CLUB CIRCLE have?
Some of 2201 BAY CLUB CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2201 BAY CLUB CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
2201 BAY CLUB CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 BAY CLUB CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 2201 BAY CLUB CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2201 BAY CLUB CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 2201 BAY CLUB CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 2201 BAY CLUB CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2201 BAY CLUB CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 BAY CLUB CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 2201 BAY CLUB CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 2201 BAY CLUB CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 2201 BAY CLUB CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 BAY CLUB CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2201 BAY CLUB CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
