2201 BAY CLUB CIRCLE

IMAGINE LIVING IN THIS SPACIOUS BRIGHT SECOND FLOOR 1BD/1BA END UNIT WITH AN ATTACHED INSIDE ACCESS GARAGE. Located in the highly desirable waterfront community of Island Club at Rocky Point. Rainy days of Florida, no problem, when you pull in to your private garage, close the door, and walk right up to your beautiful recently renovated second floor home. Unit features an open floor plan, with beautiful hardwood floors in the living & dining room. High ceilings, with crown molding and built-in bookcases in the Living Room and Bedroom. Bedroom has a fantastic large walk-in closet. French door leads from the spacious living room to a private screened lanai. Plenty of room in the generous bathroom with lots of counter space, an over-sized tub and linen closet. Just off the Kitchen you will find a convenient spacious laundry room complimented with a new full-size washer and dryer. The Kitchen has beautiful countertops, newer appliances, plenty of room for cooking and loaded with cabinets for storage. This great Community features lush landscaping, relaxing resort style pool overlooking Old Tampa Bay, Clubhouse, secure state of the art fitness center & sauna. Association is adding a DOCK and SPA with Bay access to launch your kayak or paddleboard in the relaxing waters. KAYAK/PADDLEBOARD storage available. Minutes from Tampa International Airport, downtown Tampa, access to the walking/biking trails of the Courtney Campbell Trail, restaurants, shopping, & the beautiful beaches of Clearwater & St. Petersburg.