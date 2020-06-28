219 W EMILY STREET

Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan microwave range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bathroom in the heart of Tampa Heights. With an updated kitchen and newer paint, this stunning home features a spacious open floor plan, large kitchen and bedrooms with plenty of storage. The open living/dining area is perfect for entertaining! The kitchen offers tons of counter space and is beautiful and functional. The large fenced back yard is private and quiet with an open storage container for lawn equipment. The driveway has a single car tandem parking or street parking available. Location, location location! Close to Armature works, Ulele, Tampa Riverwalk, Downtown, Channelside, Ybor City, restaurants, grocery, and shops. This home is a must see! Schedule your private showing today. Call for more information! Ready for immediate move in.