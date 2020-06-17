All apartments in Tampa
215 West Beach Place, Unit 202

215 Beach Place · (239) 564-0977
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

215 Beach Place, Tampa, FL 33606
Hyde Park North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
BeachHouse Apartments is a boutique apartment complex conveniently located within walking distance to downtown Tampa, University of Tampa, Bayshore, restaurants and more! This recently remodeled 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment is outfitted with new stainless steel appliances, refinished hardwood and new tile while maintaining the unique 1900s Victorian charm that you won't find anywhere else.
Take advantage of this promotional rate by submitting an application by the end of the month.
https://diricapitalllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 West Beach Place, Unit 202 have any available units?
215 West Beach Place, Unit 202 has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 215 West Beach Place, Unit 202 currently offering any rent specials?
215 West Beach Place, Unit 202 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 West Beach Place, Unit 202 pet-friendly?
No, 215 West Beach Place, Unit 202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 215 West Beach Place, Unit 202 offer parking?
No, 215 West Beach Place, Unit 202 does not offer parking.
Does 215 West Beach Place, Unit 202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 West Beach Place, Unit 202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 West Beach Place, Unit 202 have a pool?
No, 215 West Beach Place, Unit 202 does not have a pool.
Does 215 West Beach Place, Unit 202 have accessible units?
No, 215 West Beach Place, Unit 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 215 West Beach Place, Unit 202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 West Beach Place, Unit 202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 215 West Beach Place, Unit 202 have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 West Beach Place, Unit 202 does not have units with air conditioning.
