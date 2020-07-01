213 W Minnehaha St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Updated 2bedroom, 2 bath, as well asextra space thatcan possibly be used as a 3bedroom nice bungalow located in the Desirable Seminole Heights. Interior features formal living, dining room and breakfast nook. Oversized nice bathroom. Ceramic tile and carpet floors throughout. Large and inviting front porch with ceiling fan and porch that overlooks beautifully landscaped front yard and custom paver stone circular driveway and additional parking that extends through the carport. Fenced back yard boasts spacious patio seating and 2 car carport. Nice Home. Easily walk to all the hot spots including Rivercrest Park on the banks of the Hillsborough River. 213 west Minnehaha st, Tampa, FL 33604



(RLNE5638799)