213 W Minnehaha St
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:05 AM

213 W Minnehaha St

213 West Minnehaha Street · No Longer Available
Location

213 West Minnehaha Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Updated 2bedroom, 2 bath, as well asextra space thatcan possibly be used as a 3bedroom nice bungalow located in the Desirable Seminole Heights. Interior features formal living, dining room and breakfast nook. Oversized nice bathroom. Ceramic tile and carpet floors throughout. Large and inviting front porch with ceiling fan and porch that overlooks beautifully landscaped front yard and custom paver stone circular driveway and additional parking that extends through the carport. Fenced back yard boasts spacious patio seating and 2 car carport. Nice Home. Easily walk to all the hot spots including Rivercrest Park on the banks of the Hillsborough River. 213 west Minnehaha st, Tampa, FL 33604

(RLNE5638799)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 W Minnehaha St have any available units?
213 W Minnehaha St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 213 W Minnehaha St have?
Some of 213 W Minnehaha St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 W Minnehaha St currently offering any rent specials?
213 W Minnehaha St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 W Minnehaha St pet-friendly?
Yes, 213 W Minnehaha St is pet friendly.
Does 213 W Minnehaha St offer parking?
Yes, 213 W Minnehaha St offers parking.
Does 213 W Minnehaha St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 W Minnehaha St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 W Minnehaha St have a pool?
No, 213 W Minnehaha St does not have a pool.
Does 213 W Minnehaha St have accessible units?
No, 213 W Minnehaha St does not have accessible units.
Does 213 W Minnehaha St have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 W Minnehaha St does not have units with dishwashers.

