All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 2114 West Okaloosa Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2114 West Okaloosa Avenue
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:55 PM

2114 West Okaloosa Avenue

2114 West Okaloosa Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Lowry Park North
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2114 West Okaloosa Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604
Lowry Park North

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2114 West Okaloosa Avenue have any available units?
2114 West Okaloosa Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 2114 West Okaloosa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2114 West Okaloosa Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2114 West Okaloosa Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2114 West Okaloosa Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2114 West Okaloosa Avenue offer parking?
No, 2114 West Okaloosa Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2114 West Okaloosa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2114 West Okaloosa Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2114 West Okaloosa Avenue have a pool?
No, 2114 West Okaloosa Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2114 West Okaloosa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2114 West Okaloosa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2114 West Okaloosa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2114 West Okaloosa Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2114 West Okaloosa Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2114 West Okaloosa Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Infinity Westshore
4800 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33611
Courtney Cove
5510 N Himes Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
Cove
4003 S Westshore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33611
The Preserve at Mobbly Bay Apartments
8210 Solano Bay Loop
Tampa, FL 33635
Manor Riverwalk
202 S Parker St
Tampa, FL 33606
Jefferson Westshore
6608 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616
Tampa Commons
5709 Las Ventanas Dr
Tampa, FL 33617
The Park at Lake Magdalene
13401 Park Lake Drive
Tampa, FL 33618

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College