Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2113 W. Burke St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2113 W. Burke St.
2113 West Burke Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Tampa
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Location
2113 West Burke Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Amenities
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Nice, Little Home Near Seminole Heights! - Small home. Large lot. Convenient to Hillsborough Ave. New carpet. Make your appointment to view today!
(RLNE4610290)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2113 W. Burke St. have any available units?
2113 W. Burke St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 2113 W. Burke St. currently offering any rent specials?
2113 W. Burke St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2113 W. Burke St. pet-friendly?
No, 2113 W. Burke St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 2113 W. Burke St. offer parking?
No, 2113 W. Burke St. does not offer parking.
Does 2113 W. Burke St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2113 W. Burke St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2113 W. Burke St. have a pool?
No, 2113 W. Burke St. does not have a pool.
Does 2113 W. Burke St. have accessible units?
No, 2113 W. Burke St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2113 W. Burke St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2113 W. Burke St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2113 W. Burke St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2113 W. Burke St. does not have units with air conditioning.
