2101 W DeLeon Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

A+ Location in the heart of South Tampa's Hyde Park / SOHO. Walk to Everything from this beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bathroom Mediterranean town-home. Tile roof, built in 2001, home features over 1650 heated sq ft. Enjoy high ceilings, wood floors, lots of natural light and lots of upgraded design features. Spacious master suite w/ double entry, walk-in closets, and garden tub. Both additional bedrooms feature large closets and bright windows. Laundry room w/ washer + dryer upstairs, one car attached garage and private back porch. Must See!

Heart of Hyde Park. Walk to everything - located two blocks off South Howard Avenue and SOHO Restaurants + Nightlife. Driveway holds two cars + one car garage, street parking permits for two additional cars.