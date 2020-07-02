All apartments in Tampa
2101 W DeLeon Street

2101 West De Leon Street · No Longer Available
Location

2101 West De Leon Street, Tampa, FL 33606
Courier City - Oscawana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
A+ Location in the heart of South Tampa's Hyde Park / SOHO. Walk to Everything from this beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bathroom Mediterranean town-home. Tile roof, built in 2001, home features over 1650 heated sq ft. Enjoy high ceilings, wood floors, lots of natural light and lots of upgraded design features. Spacious master suite w/ double entry, walk-in closets, and garden tub. Both additional bedrooms feature large closets and bright windows. Laundry room w/ washer + dryer upstairs, one car attached garage and private back porch. Must See!
Heart of Hyde Park. Walk to everything - located two blocks off South Howard Avenue and SOHO Restaurants + Nightlife. Driveway holds two cars + one car garage, street parking permits for two additional cars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2101 W DeLeon Street have any available units?
2101 W DeLeon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2101 W DeLeon Street have?
Some of 2101 W DeLeon Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2101 W DeLeon Street currently offering any rent specials?
2101 W DeLeon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2101 W DeLeon Street pet-friendly?
No, 2101 W DeLeon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2101 W DeLeon Street offer parking?
Yes, 2101 W DeLeon Street offers parking.
Does 2101 W DeLeon Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2101 W DeLeon Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2101 W DeLeon Street have a pool?
No, 2101 W DeLeon Street does not have a pool.
Does 2101 W DeLeon Street have accessible units?
No, 2101 W DeLeon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2101 W DeLeon Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2101 W DeLeon Street has units with dishwashers.

