208 E. Hamilton Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Large house with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms is ready for the right renter! Located close to Lowry Park Zoo and in the trendy Seminole Heights area this house has all new laminate flooring throughout with new tile in the new bathrooms, new kitchen, new appliances, new paint, new fixtures... Backyard is fenced in with plenty of space to hang out in while firing up the grill to host those summertime BB-Q's!



Looking for a long-term tenant who can take care of the house as if it's their own.



No Section 8.



Visit our website for a FREE application!



www.realnetpropertymanagement.com