Last updated February 22 2020 at 8:52 AM

208 E. Hamilton Ave

208 East Hamilton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

208 East Hamilton Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Large house with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms is ready for the right renter! Located close to Lowry Park Zoo and in the trendy Seminole Heights area this house has all new laminate flooring throughout with new tile in the new bathrooms, new kitchen, new appliances, new paint, new fixtures... Backyard is fenced in with plenty of space to hang out in while firing up the grill to host those summertime BB-Q's!

Looking for a long-term tenant who can take care of the house as if it's their own.

No Section 8.





Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 E. Hamilton Ave have any available units?
208 E. Hamilton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 208 E. Hamilton Ave have?
Some of 208 E. Hamilton Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 E. Hamilton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
208 E. Hamilton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 E. Hamilton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 208 E. Hamilton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 208 E. Hamilton Ave offer parking?
No, 208 E. Hamilton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 208 E. Hamilton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 E. Hamilton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 E. Hamilton Ave have a pool?
No, 208 E. Hamilton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 208 E. Hamilton Ave have accessible units?
No, 208 E. Hamilton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 208 E. Hamilton Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 208 E. Hamilton Ave has units with dishwashers.


