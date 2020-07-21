All apartments in Tampa
205 S AUDUBON AVENUE
Last updated June 21 2019 at 2:24 AM

205 S AUDUBON AVENUE

205 South Audubon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

205 South Audubon Avenue, Tampa, FL 33609

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Available June 2019. Spacious 2 bedroom one bath single story house with fenced yard and large screened lanai. This home has converted the one car garage area to a regular entry door and large storage space and laundry area. Lawn Service included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

