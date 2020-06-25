All apartments in Tampa
Last updated May 30 2019 at 11:54 AM

20405 Berrywood Lane

20405 Berrywood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

20405 Berrywood Lane, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Back screened patio overlooks pool and clubhouse, great view! This 3-bedroom, 2.5 -bathroom, 1-Car Garage, 1,681 SQ FT, two story Townhome is in the gated Hammocks subdivision in New Tampa. This home features spacious rooms with tile and carpet flooring. Great room floor plan with high ceilings and neutral colors. The upgraded eat-in kitchen has stone counters, wood cabinets, and breakfast bar. Appliances include side-by-side refrigerator, flattop stove, dishwasher, and microwave. The master bedroom has double walk-in closets and master bath glass shower. Mini blinds, ceiling fans, and washer and dryer hook ups. Garbage is included in the rent. Sorry no pets per owner.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20405 Berrywood Lane have any available units?
20405 Berrywood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 20405 Berrywood Lane have?
Some of 20405 Berrywood Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20405 Berrywood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
20405 Berrywood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20405 Berrywood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 20405 Berrywood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 20405 Berrywood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 20405 Berrywood Lane offers parking.
Does 20405 Berrywood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20405 Berrywood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20405 Berrywood Lane have a pool?
Yes, 20405 Berrywood Lane has a pool.
Does 20405 Berrywood Lane have accessible units?
No, 20405 Berrywood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 20405 Berrywood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20405 Berrywood Lane has units with dishwashers.
