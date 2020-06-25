20405 Berrywood Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Back screened patio overlooks pool and clubhouse, great view! This 3-bedroom, 2.5 -bathroom, 1-Car Garage, 1,681 SQ FT, two story Townhome is in the gated Hammocks subdivision in New Tampa. This home features spacious rooms with tile and carpet flooring. Great room floor plan with high ceilings and neutral colors. The upgraded eat-in kitchen has stone counters, wood cabinets, and breakfast bar. Appliances include side-by-side refrigerator, flattop stove, dishwasher, and microwave. The master bedroom has double walk-in closets and master bath glass shower. Mini blinds, ceiling fans, and washer and dryer hook ups. Garbage is included in the rent. Sorry no pets per owner.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.



