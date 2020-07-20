All apartments in Tampa
Last updated April 27 2019 at 2:17 AM

20335 STARFINDER WAY

20335 Starfinder Way · No Longer Available
Location

20335 Starfinder Way, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Very nice large townhome with 2 car garage in desirable gated Hammocks community. Home has all bedrooms upstairs. community has pool and gated, convenient to all shopping, I-75 and USF.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20335 STARFINDER WAY have any available units?
20335 STARFINDER WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 20335 STARFINDER WAY have?
Some of 20335 STARFINDER WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20335 STARFINDER WAY currently offering any rent specials?
20335 STARFINDER WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20335 STARFINDER WAY pet-friendly?
No, 20335 STARFINDER WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 20335 STARFINDER WAY offer parking?
Yes, 20335 STARFINDER WAY offers parking.
Does 20335 STARFINDER WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20335 STARFINDER WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20335 STARFINDER WAY have a pool?
Yes, 20335 STARFINDER WAY has a pool.
Does 20335 STARFINDER WAY have accessible units?
No, 20335 STARFINDER WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 20335 STARFINDER WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20335 STARFINDER WAY has units with dishwashers.
