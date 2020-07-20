Rent Calculator
20335 STARFINDER WAY
Last updated April 27 2019 at 2:17 AM
20335 STARFINDER WAY
20335 Starfinder Way
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
20335 Starfinder Way, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Very nice large townhome with 2 car garage in desirable gated Hammocks community. Home has all bedrooms upstairs. community has pool and gated, convenient to all shopping, I-75 and USF.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20335 STARFINDER WAY have any available units?
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
Tampa Rent Report
Tampa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 20335 STARFINDER WAY have?
Amenities section
Amenities section
.
Is 20335 STARFINDER WAY currently offering any rent specials?
20335 STARFINDER WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20335 STARFINDER WAY pet-friendly?
pet friendly listings in Tampa
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 20335 STARFINDER WAY offer parking?
Yes, 20335 STARFINDER WAY offers parking.
Does 20335 STARFINDER WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20335 STARFINDER WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20335 STARFINDER WAY have a pool?
Yes, 20335 STARFINDER WAY has a pool.
Does 20335 STARFINDER WAY have accessible units?
No, 20335 STARFINDER WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 20335 STARFINDER WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20335 STARFINDER WAY has units with dishwashers.
