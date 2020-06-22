203 S Parker St 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage hot tub

Modern Riverview Apartment*Concrete building - Property Id: 240544



Supreme luxury waterfront rental on the river. Water view!! On Tampa's Riverwalk, walk to Bayshore Blvd., Publix, Water Taxi, Harbour Island, Straz Center, Amalie Arena, Oxford Exchange, Armature Works and my favorite restaurant Ulele. Modern interiors with quartz countertops, wine fridge, large balcony, full size washer/dryer, patio's, private resident parking garage, movie room, state of the art fitness center, riverfront terrace and beach entry pool.

Year lease - renter pays for water/swr/trash/electric-(Please note prices and availability subject to change daily-*Qualifying: 3 x rent. Credit and background checks. App fees-per person. Deposit may vary with credit history***No Short term

