Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

203 S Parker St 3

203 South Parker Street · (727) 420-7912
Location

203 South Parker Street, Tampa, FL 33606

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. now

$4,466

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1667 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Modern Riverview Apartment*Concrete building - Property Id: 240544

Supreme luxury waterfront rental on the river. Water view!! On Tampa's Riverwalk, walk to Bayshore Blvd., Publix, Water Taxi, Harbour Island, Straz Center, Amalie Arena, Oxford Exchange, Armature Works and my favorite restaurant Ulele. Modern interiors with quartz countertops, wine fridge, large balcony, full size washer/dryer, patio's, private resident parking garage, movie room, state of the art fitness center, riverfront terrace and beach entry pool.
Just contact Suzie via phone, text, or email for tours. (727-420-7912)
Realtor/Apartment Locator & FLORIDA NATIVE
* A Team Rentals and Home Sales (Premier & Personal in the Bay area)
Year lease - renter pays for water/swr/trash/electric-(Please note prices and availability subject to change daily-*Qualifying: 3 x rent. Credit and background checks. App fees-per person. Deposit may vary with credit history***No Short term
*All properties by appointment only*
*Please note-you apply at the apartment community not through Suzie
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/240544
Property Id 240544

(RLNE5850683)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 S Parker St 3 have any available units?
203 S Parker St 3 has a unit available for $4,466 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 203 S Parker St 3 have?
Some of 203 S Parker St 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 S Parker St 3 currently offering any rent specials?
203 S Parker St 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 S Parker St 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 203 S Parker St 3 is pet friendly.
Does 203 S Parker St 3 offer parking?
Yes, 203 S Parker St 3 does offer parking.
Does 203 S Parker St 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 203 S Parker St 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 S Parker St 3 have a pool?
Yes, 203 S Parker St 3 has a pool.
Does 203 S Parker St 3 have accessible units?
No, 203 S Parker St 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 203 S Parker St 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 203 S Parker St 3 has units with dishwashers.
