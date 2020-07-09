All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 2021 N Lemans Blvd 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2021 N Lemans Blvd 3
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:05 PM

2021 N Lemans Blvd 3

2021 North Lemans Blvd · (727) 420-7912
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Carver City - Lincoln Gardens
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2021 North Lemans Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607
Carver City - Lincoln Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,292

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1352 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
International PLaza dist. Best kept Secret! - Property Id: 280194

NE Westshore International Plaza dist. Best kept Secret! By T.I.A., Raymond James stadium and Veterans Expressway. Resident Parking garage, 2 pools, courtyards, elevators, fitness center, pool table, granite countertops, washer/dryer, solid wood cabinets, balconies, crown molding, powder bath. Pets under 55lbs allowed.
Just contact Suzie via phone, email, or text for tours *Suzie Ault - Realtor/Apartment Locator & FLORIDA NATIVE
727-420-7912
*A Team Rentals and Home Sales (Premier & Personal in the Bay area)

All prices subject to change based on availability and move in date. Deposit is based on credit. *Qualifying: 3 x rent. Background checks. Year lease-renter pays for water/sewer/cable/electric/trash **No Short term** Pictures are of the model
**All properties by appointment only through Suzie*Do not apply on this site*
(Please always add my name to the application and guest card Suzie-Realtor)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280194
Property Id 280194

(RLNE5868377)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2021 N Lemans Blvd 3 have any available units?
2021 N Lemans Blvd 3 has a unit available for $2,292 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2021 N Lemans Blvd 3 have?
Some of 2021 N Lemans Blvd 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2021 N Lemans Blvd 3 currently offering any rent specials?
2021 N Lemans Blvd 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2021 N Lemans Blvd 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2021 N Lemans Blvd 3 is pet friendly.
Does 2021 N Lemans Blvd 3 offer parking?
Yes, 2021 N Lemans Blvd 3 offers parking.
Does 2021 N Lemans Blvd 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2021 N Lemans Blvd 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2021 N Lemans Blvd 3 have a pool?
Yes, 2021 N Lemans Blvd 3 has a pool.
Does 2021 N Lemans Blvd 3 have accessible units?
No, 2021 N Lemans Blvd 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2021 N Lemans Blvd 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2021 N Lemans Blvd 3 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2021 N Lemans Blvd 3?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sabal Palm Carrollwood
3602 Carrollwood Place Cir
Tampa, FL 33624
Bainbridge Ybor City
1512 E 12th Ave
Tampa, FL 33605
Grande Oasis at Carrollwood
3516 Grand Cayman Dr
Tampa, FL 33614
Infinity Westshore
4800 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33611
Eagles Point at Tampa Palms
14551 N 46th St
Tampa, FL 33613
Luxe at 1820
1820 Crosstown Club Pl
Tampa, FL 33619
Lantower Brandon Crossroads
10440 Sanderling Shores Dr
Tampa, FL 33619
Tampa Commons
5709 Las Ventanas Dr
Tampa, FL 33617

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity