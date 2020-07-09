Rent Calculator
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2012 East Jean Street
Last updated October 15 2019 at 2:45 AM
2012 East Jean Street
2012 East Jean Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2012 East Jean Street, Tampa, FL 33610
Old Seminole Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,209, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,209, Available 10/21/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2012 East Jean Street have any available units?
2012 East Jean Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 2012 East Jean Street currently offering any rent specials?
2012 East Jean Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2012 East Jean Street pet-friendly?
No, 2012 East Jean Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 2012 East Jean Street offer parking?
No, 2012 East Jean Street does not offer parking.
Does 2012 East Jean Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2012 East Jean Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2012 East Jean Street have a pool?
No, 2012 East Jean Street does not have a pool.
Does 2012 East Jean Street have accessible units?
No, 2012 East Jean Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2012 East Jean Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2012 East Jean Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2012 East Jean Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2012 East Jean Street does not have units with air conditioning.
