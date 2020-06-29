20115 Satin Leaf Ave

Amenities

Gorgeous home in one of New Tampa?s most sought-after gated communities Live Oak Preserve! This 3,304 SF home features 3-beds, 2.5-baths, and a tandem 4-car garage. Spacious floor plan with 10' high ceilings. This 2-level home has a 1st-floor open-concept combined dining area, great room, kitchen & half bath all with tile floors. The Kitchen features island, granite countertops, solid wood cabinets, stainless appliances of side-by-side refrigerator, smooth top range, dishwasher & microwave. There is a screened lanai off the great room that overlooks the open landscape backyard. The master is located on the 2nd-floor w/ an en suite bath featuring a glass-enclosed shower, soaking tub, double vanity, granite, and walk-in closet. Bonus loft area separates bedrooms. There are 2 additional bedrooms that share a full bath with tub/shower combo. Laundry with W/D hook-ups located on the 2nd floor. Enjoy the community boardwalks through natural areas, community pool, fitness center, playgrounds and so much more. Great schools, restaurants, shopping to include Wiregrass Mall and Premium Outlet Mall, Florida Hospital, easy access to USF, SR 54 and I-75.***If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.



