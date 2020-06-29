All apartments in Tampa
Last updated January 29 2020

20115 Satin Leaf Ave

20115 Satin Leaf Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

20115 Satin Leaf Avenue, Tampa, FL 33647

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
See the Video Property Tour

Gorgeous home in one of New Tampa?s most sought-after gated communities Live Oak Preserve! This 3,304 SF home features 3-beds, 2.5-baths, and a tandem 4-car garage. Spacious floor plan with 10' high ceilings. This 2-level home has a 1st-floor open-concept combined dining area, great room, kitchen & half bath all with tile floors. The Kitchen features island, granite countertops, solid wood cabinets, stainless appliances of side-by-side refrigerator, smooth top range, dishwasher & microwave. There is a screened lanai off the great room that overlooks the open landscape backyard. The master is located on the 2nd-floor w/ an en suite bath featuring a glass-enclosed shower, soaking tub, double vanity, granite, and walk-in closet. Bonus loft area separates bedrooms. There are 2 additional bedrooms that share a full bath with tub/shower combo. Laundry with W/D hook-ups located on the 2nd floor. Enjoy the community boardwalks through natural areas, community pool, fitness center, playgrounds and so much more. Great schools, restaurants, shopping to include Wiregrass Mall and Premium Outlet Mall, Florida Hospital, easy access to USF, SR 54 and I-75.***If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Apply to Rent this Home

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20115 Satin Leaf Ave have any available units?
20115 Satin Leaf Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 20115 Satin Leaf Ave have?
Some of 20115 Satin Leaf Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20115 Satin Leaf Ave currently offering any rent specials?
20115 Satin Leaf Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20115 Satin Leaf Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 20115 Satin Leaf Ave is pet friendly.
Does 20115 Satin Leaf Ave offer parking?
Yes, 20115 Satin Leaf Ave offers parking.
Does 20115 Satin Leaf Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20115 Satin Leaf Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20115 Satin Leaf Ave have a pool?
Yes, 20115 Satin Leaf Ave has a pool.
Does 20115 Satin Leaf Ave have accessible units?
No, 20115 Satin Leaf Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 20115 Satin Leaf Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20115 Satin Leaf Ave has units with dishwashers.

