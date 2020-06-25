All apartments in Tampa
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

20115 Eagles Landing Way

20115 Eagles Landing Way · No Longer Available
Location

20115 Eagles Landing Way, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Come preview this beautiful Ashton Woods Southwick model home in the much-desired community of Grand Hampton. This almost new home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with many upgrades. Enter from the inviting front porch into a fabulous flex space that can be used as a formal living room, formal dining, den or office. The beautiful solid wood Hickory floors flow throughout the home giving a warm cozy touch to the open floor plan. The split plan offers 2 bedrooms towards the front of the house with the master separate in the rear. The kitchen boasts upgraded cabinetry with granite counters and lots of storage including a closet pantry. The island overlooks the great room with sliders leading out to the back covered porch where the yard is enclosed with an attractive wrought iron fence. Other features include ceiling fans in all rooms, spacious laundry room with utility sink and a 2-car garage in the rear of the home. During the building process, upgraded foam was installed in the walls resulting in very low electric bills. The yard is low maintenace giving time to enjoy the many amenities that Grand Hampton has to offer including pools, tennis courts, playground and clubhouse to name a few. Grand Hampton has quick and easy access to I-75/I-275, malls, hospitals and many restaurants. Seller is also offering a one year home warranty with Choice Home Warranty. Make an appoint to view this lovely home today!

Listing Courtesy Of FUTURE HOME REALTY INC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20115 Eagles Landing Way have any available units?
20115 Eagles Landing Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 20115 Eagles Landing Way have?
Some of 20115 Eagles Landing Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20115 Eagles Landing Way currently offering any rent specials?
20115 Eagles Landing Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20115 Eagles Landing Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 20115 Eagles Landing Way is pet friendly.
Does 20115 Eagles Landing Way offer parking?
Yes, 20115 Eagles Landing Way offers parking.
Does 20115 Eagles Landing Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20115 Eagles Landing Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20115 Eagles Landing Way have a pool?
Yes, 20115 Eagles Landing Way has a pool.
Does 20115 Eagles Landing Way have accessible units?
No, 20115 Eagles Landing Way does not have accessible units.
Does 20115 Eagles Landing Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 20115 Eagles Landing Way does not have units with dishwashers.
