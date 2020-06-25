20115 Eagles Landing Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Come preview this beautiful Ashton Woods Southwick model home in the much-desired community of Grand Hampton. This almost new home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with many upgrades. Enter from the inviting front porch into a fabulous flex space that can be used as a formal living room, formal dining, den or office. The beautiful solid wood Hickory floors flow throughout the home giving a warm cozy touch to the open floor plan. The split plan offers 2 bedrooms towards the front of the house with the master separate in the rear. The kitchen boasts upgraded cabinetry with granite counters and lots of storage including a closet pantry. The island overlooks the great room with sliders leading out to the back covered porch where the yard is enclosed with an attractive wrought iron fence. Other features include ceiling fans in all rooms, spacious laundry room with utility sink and a 2-car garage in the rear of the home. During the building process, upgraded foam was installed in the walls resulting in very low electric bills. The yard is low maintenace giving time to enjoy the many amenities that Grand Hampton has to offer including pools, tennis courts, playground and clubhouse to name a few. Grand Hampton has quick and easy access to I-75/I-275, malls, hospitals and many restaurants. Seller is also offering a one year home warranty with Choice Home Warranty. Make an appoint to view this lovely home today!



Listing Courtesy Of FUTURE HOME REALTY INC



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.